Clarence Fanto: After a cool, cloudy weekend, expect a taste of summer by late next week

It will be a close call this weekend, but a rainstorm over the mid-Atlantic states should spare the Berkshires from any steady rainfall. Occasional showers in South County are a low-odds possibility.
Temperatures will be quite cool, with cloud cover on Saturday and strengthening east-northeast winds. Mother’s Day on Sunday looks better, with sunshine breaking through, thought still breezy and chilly.
The week ahead will be dry and warmer each day, with highs in the low-60s on Monday and Tuesday — normal for this time of year — but approaching 80 by Thursday and Friday. It will provide a taste of summer, shorts and T-shirt weather, with comfortable humidity.
Next weekend should be pleasant with highs well above normal.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for May 13-19 indicates temperatures well above normal, and rainfall below normal.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Weather extremes dominate, as a heat wave develops over the southern Plains this weekend, with highs soaring toward 100 in Texas. This early-season heat will potentially break several daily high temperature records.
At the same time, a dreary weather pattern develops over the Northeast, south of the Berkshires, with heavy rain tapering off.
Much of the Eastern Seaboard will contend with overcast skies, gusty winds and occasional rain with high temperatures only reaching into the 50s.
Over the Northwest, heavy snow is possible across the Cascades and mountains of Idaho and southwest Montana. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is possible along coastal sections of the Northwest. Rainfall from an East Coast storm system should remain just offshore early in the week, but is likely to expand westward to the coastline later in the week.
South Florida will be sunny and warm with highs well up in the 80s until showers arrive next Friday and Saturday. The state’s Gulf Coast will enjoy sunshine with upper 80s through mid-week, but showers will roll in Thursday through next Saturday.
The Carolinas will be fair with highs in the 70s early in the week, followed by showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through next weekend.
Very warm to hot temperatures will rule in the central and southern Plains as well as the Mississippi Valley, with some of the warmth expanding into the Great Lakes region and the Northeast. Extreme heat and humidity are expected in south Texas.
Cloudy and unseasonably cool conditions will dominate the West, with some record-setting lows on Monday. Temperatures may approach normal over southern portions of the region by next Friday but areas farther north will remain unseasonably cool.
Southern California will be dry through the week, but cool with highs in the 60s and low 70s, though a warmup into the 80s is predicted next weekend. Clouds and sun but no rain is expected in northern California, with daytime temperatures in the upper 50s, rising into the mid-60s later in the week.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Southern California, already preparing for unprecedented drought restrictions, is facing long-range predictions of record-breaking heat.
“The dice are loaded for a lot of big fires across the West,” Park Williams, a climate scientist at UCLA, told the Los Angeles Times. “The vast majority of the western U.S. is in pretty serious drought.”
To survive the drought, parts of Southern California must cut water use by 35 percent, with a limit of 80 gallons a day
Experts say this summer could be a repeat of last year, when fires burned more than 2.5 million acres across California — more than any other year except 2020.
“Last year, one thing that made the fire season especially active were the extreme heat waves that occurred across the West during summertime,” Williams said. “So we’re in a similar situation this year, where we’re going into summer with extremely dry conditions.”
Stanford University in Palo Alto has received a $1.1 billion donation to study climate change. The gift, from Silicon Valley venture capitalist John Doerr, is the largest sum ever given to a university to start a new school — the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. “Climate and sustainability is going to be the new computer science,” Doerr told The New York Times.