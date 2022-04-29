Enjoy a sun-dappled, milder weekend. It's back to clouds and chill to begin the work and school week

“It always rains on tents. Rainstorms will travel thousands of miles, against prevailing winds for the opportunity to rain on a tent.” ― Dave Barry
If Friday seemed like a near-perfect day, although cooler and windier than normal for the end of April, the weather gods are smiling on us for the weekend ahead.
Simply beautiful, that’s the upbeat forecast from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., where meteorologist Christina Speciale promises that “Saturday and Sunday will be very pleasant spring days with temperatures finally trending warmer and toward seasonable levels.”
So, the advice from here is to get out and enjoy because, beginning Monday, we’re back to clouds, intermittent rain and temperatures below average for the beginning of May. Based on historical data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, the normal range for next week is from a pre-dawn low of 40 to an afternoon high in the low-60s.
Why has it been so windy that the government forecasters had to warn of elevated brushfire risks for Berkshire County over the past several days?
The region has been caught between very dry air masses to our south and west and a parade of wintry storm systems tracking across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritime provinces of Canada.
The sharp contrast in temperature and air pressure, combined with a supersonic-speed jet stream, creates gusty northwest winds and extremely low humidity for western New England and the surrounding area. That’s the brew for outdoor fires to spark out of control, as seen in the Richmond-West Stockbridge area this past week.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained that dips in the jet stream have recently fueled the cooler weather across the northern U.S.
"It has been the southward dips in the jet stream, like the one in place, that has allowed cold air to drain from Canada," Sosnowski said in an online post. "Spring is all about warm and chilly surges of air, but it seems the chilly surges have been more pronounced this spring than in some other years."
Starting Saturday, a gradual warmup with gentler winds, clear skies and normal humidity levels should combine to produce a classic mid-spring weekend for Berkshire County.
On Sunday, expect daytime highs to approach 70, which is slightly above normal for May 1. Sunny skies should fade behind late-day clouds with the approach of a warm front and an upper-air disturbance, leading to a cloudy and damp Monday.
A mostly cloudy but dry day is anticipated for Tuesday, before showers return that night and into Wednesday, when heavier showers and possible thunderstorms may accompany the leading edge of cooler air.
The end of the week looks sunny and warmer, so there are high hopes for another stellar weekend, coinciding with Mother’s Day on May 8.
Closing the books on April: Rainfall was 37 percent above normal, totaling 4.6 inches measured at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport. Temperatures were about average for the month, with a high of 75 on April 14, and a low of 26 on April 21. In fact, pre-dawn lows were in the upper 20s and low 30s for five days, starting April 17.
No surprise: Snowfall for the season beginning in November was well below normal, despite a strong start that month with 8 inches, double the average amount. Grand total through April: 47 inches, compared to an average of 76 inches.
Back to the future: The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 6-12 calls for below normal temperatures and near normal rainfall for Western Massachusetts.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
On Saturday, the threat of severe thunderstorms is focused on the western Ohio Valley, with frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, hail, and a few tornadoes.
Heavy rainfall is predicted for the Northern Plains, upper Mississippi Valley and then over parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.
For next week, a series of Pacific systems will spread rain and high elevation snow across the Pacific Northwest and north-central Rockies/High Plains, and then mostly rain over a large part of the central and eastern U.S. Most of the West, the northern Plains near the Canadian border, and the Gulf Coast will be dry. The Northeast could see rain early in the week, and again on Thursday or Friday.
Except for rain on Tuesday, southern Florida should be mostly sunny through the week, with highs from 80 to 85. The Gulf Coast from Tampa-St. Pete south to Naples will be sunny through Thursday, followed by showers on Friday, with highs 85 to 90.
The Carolinas can expect a mostly dry week, at least until Friday when showers are predicted, with daytime temperatures around 80.
In Southern California, there’s no rain in the forecast for the next two weeks, while daytime highs remain in the mid- to upper-70s.
The only rain predicted for northern California is on Thursday, while temperatures remain in the low-60s through the week.
CLIMATE UPDATE
As the national overview indicates, the drought emergency in much of California is worsening, with no rain in the forecast statewide for the week ahead, and even beyond.
Los Angeles and many of its suburbs will soon restrict outdoor watering to once a week — and potentially ban outdoor watering altogether by September. Scientists are calling it a mega-drought.
“This is a crisis unlike anything we have ever seen before,” Deven Upadhyay, the chief operating officer of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, told reporters this week. “Normal will not work.”
The water district has a little more than half of the water it needs to make it through the rest of the year, The New York Times reported in its climate newsletter. California relies on snow and rain at the beginning of the year to satisfy most of its water needs, and this year, the first three months were the driest on record. Next comes a hot, dry summer, made hotter and drier by human-caused climate change.
For the first time in its history, district officials in the Los Angeles area issued an emergency water shortage order. The rule could affect six million residents of Southern California.
“What we didn’t know was that it was going to come this fast,” said Rebecca Kimitch, a spokeswoman for the water district. “We are having to adapt in real time.”
OTHER CLIMATE HEADLINES
• Sixteen states (not including Massachusetts), along with the District of Columbia and environmental activist groups are suing the U.S. Postal Service to block its purchase of 148,000 gas-guzzling delivery trucks over the next decade, alleging the agency has vastly underestimated the vehicles’ costs and adverse ecological impact.
• Massive wildfires helped fuel global forest losses in 2021 as more than 97,500 square miles of tree cover vanished. As reported by the Washington Post, fires accounted for more than a third of the world’s tree cover losses last year — the largest share on record — according to a satellite-based survey by the University of Maryland and Global Forest Watch. Other threats driving the problem include insect infestations and land cleared for agriculture. The loss of over 97,500 square miles of tree cover, which is roughly the size of Oregon, underscores the challenge ahead for world leaders who promised to halt deforestation by 2030.
• Over the next 50 years, climate change will drive thousands of viruses to jump from one species of mammal to another, according to a study published in Nature on Thursday. The shuffling of viruses among animals may increase the risk that one will jump into humans and cause a new pandemic, the researchers said.
Scientists have long warned that a warming planet may increase the burden of diseases. Malaria, for example, is expected to spread as the mosquitoes that carry it expand their range into warming regions. But climate change might also usher in entirely new diseases, by allowing pathogens to move into new host species.