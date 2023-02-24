Winter hangs tough: A snowstorm is on the horizon for early next week

This winter has been notorious for frequent ice buildups but sparse snowfall compared to weather records dating back to 1939 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

With a total of 32 inches, we’ve had only half the average for the season so far. February’s not-so-grand total of 2.5 inches as of Friday afternoon is one of the lowest for month, compared to the norm of 16 inches.

Following the treacherous brew of snow, sleet, freezing rain, ice buildups and high winds late this week, Berkshire County is on track for a weekend of possible snow showers and flurries.

Temperatures will start slowly recovering from the anticipated low near zero early Saturday. The day’s high should reach 20, and by Sunday afternoon, near 35 under mostly cloudy skies.

The next winter storm is predicted for late Monday into Tuesday, according to Brian Frugis at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.

Day by day ... Saturday: Cloudy, afternoon snow showers possible, high around 20. Cloudy at night, low 10-15. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mid-30s, down to the mid-teens overnight. Monday: Partly cloudy, high near 35; snow breaking out at night, low in the mid-20s. Tuesday: Snow, high around freezing or slightly above; mostly cloudy after dark, late-night low 20-25. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mid-30s; mostly cloudy at night, low in the upper-teens. Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain and snow showers, 35-40, nighttime low in the mid-20s. Friday: Cloudy, high in the mid-30s, nighttime low around 25. Saturday (March 4): A mix of snow and rain, high 35-40, overnight low near 20. Source: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County

A moderate to heavy snowfall is possible, at least 6 inches, from a system expected to form off the New Jersey coast. It would be a sibling of the cross-country storm that has been barreling across the U.S. late this week — the second in what’s become a parade of snowmakers from California and the Pacific Northwest through the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.

But don’t take that snow prediction to the ski slopes or cross-country trails just yet. An intrusion of above-freezing air could change some, if not most of that snow to an icy mix, in line with the pattern all winter.

After the storm departs, a quiet Wednesday is likely, with another snowmaker possibly approaching the region between Thursday and Saturday. It’s too soon to be confident about the timing, amount and type of snow or rainfall.

While there’s plenty of polar air bottled up in Canada, a heat dome more typical of spring and summer has been sitting over Florida for the past few days, pumping mild air into the mid-Atlantic states. While it was around freezing in the Berkshires on Thursday, Washington, D.C., enjoyed a high of 81 on Thursday, smashing a 150-year-old record for the date. The New York metro area saw highs around 60.

The extended forecast from the government’s Climate Prediction Center for March 3-9 indicates near to slightly above normal temperatures in western New England, with rain and/or snowfall likely to be above normal. The historical average for the period from the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport ranges from around 20 to near 40, with normal snowfall of up to 5 inches for the week.