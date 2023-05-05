After weeks of wet, chilly weather, brighter days are upon us

It’s been dreary, rainy and chilly for most of the past two weeks, but take heart: A sharp pattern change in upper-air weather systems promises at least five clear, seasonably mild days, starting on Saturday.
After setting up shop over the Northeast for a prolonged, unwelcome visit with only occasional breaks of sunshine and overnight moonlight, the stagnant pool of cold, moist air has finally taken its leave, moving out into the Atlantic east of New England.
Saturday will be the best day in well over a week. Temperatures have been below normal since April 23, and rain has fallen every day since April 29, with a total of 1.6 inches recorded from Pittsfield Municipal Airport by government forecasters.
The result has been a lag in full tree leaf-out caused by lack of sunshine and persistent chill. But lawns and meadows have been especially verdant, thanks to the abundant moisture, and the growing season is off to a strong start.
Saturday’s sunshine will be accompanied by comfortable temperatures, low humidity and light breezes, with highs approaching 70 as daylight extends from 5:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday should be a repeat, with no rinse, though a few more clouds may gather.
As of Friday, the long-term outlook for the work week from the National Weather Service indicates another stagnant weather pattern setting up, but this one will be more favorable for our area. Sunshine and moonlight should rule the days ahead, with a slight cooldown for Tuesday but a warmup with mostly clear skies hanging on at least through next Friday.
The extended outlook from May 12-18 from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures along with rainfall near normal.
Looking ahead to the summer season, AccuWeather.com is out with its long-range outlook, but beware of forecast uncertainties this far in advanced.
For the Northeast, a two-sided summer is in the cards, with weather patterns expected to completely flip midway through the season.
Late June and July may be wet and stormy, before drier and hotter conditions develop in August. That’s probably the best month this year for trips to the beach, camping and other outdoor activities, according to AccuWeather.
Energy demand could also rise during the second half of the summer as the heat turns up. A few heat waves will be possible from late July through August, but more likely to our south in the mid-Atlantic states.
The hotter and drier end to summer may cause some pockets of drought to develop in New England that could linger into the start of autumn.