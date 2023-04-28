Another soggy weekend in store. And next week doesn’t look much better

Heading into May, the forecast is soggy and downright gloomy through this weekend and well into next week. Overall, weather only ducks would fully appreciate.
A series of foul-weather systems heading our way will not only end the month with more April showers and chilly, below-normal temperatures but also continue the damp, showery pattern until possible improvement by Thursday.
On Saturday, a washout is likely from late morning into midday, according to the National Weather Service. Steady rain will develop with highs only reaching 50 to 55 as a coastal storm system moving up the shoreline from the Southeast directs Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean moisture our way on strong easterly winds. By evening, showers will become lighter and intermittent, with overnight lows in the 40s.
After occasional light morning showers on Sunday, heavier, steady rainfall is expected by late afternoon, continuing into Monday, caused by a second coastal storm. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night as the leading edge of a cooler airmass approaches our region.
Some minor flooding impacts are possible into the early part of the work week, though vegetation now greening up should help reduce the amount of runoff. The government’s Climate Prediction Center includes all of western New England in a slight risk for excessive rainfall so some poor drainage and isolated flash flooding are possible.
Accuweather.com is predicting a total of 1.5 inches, while the National Weather Service expects up to 2 inches before we see some clearing and glimpses of sunlight and moonlight.
But any improvement will be slow in coming, since cool, cloudy and showery conditions are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers will persist on Wednesday, and daytime highs will continue to run below normal, in the 50s, dropping to the 30s overnight.
Based on the latest guidance available on Friday, the cool and dreary pattern may even linger into next weekend, with reinforcing shots of chilly air.
The Pittsfield Municipal Airport historical average for temperatures during the first week of April ranges from 40 to 63.
Peering ahead toward mid-month, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for western New England for May 5-11 indicates a continuation of cooler than normal temperatures along with slightly below average rainfall.