Rainy weekend again in the Berkshires? Here's a look at the odds

Weekend warriors: We can’t seem to catch a break.
The forecast for the next five days includes a good chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially in the afternoons and early evenings. It won’t be raining all the time. And with increased humidity, it will feel like summer, finally, as NewsChannel13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano pointed out on Friday.
But it looks like this weekend will be the fourth in a row disrupted, at least partially, by foul weather.
The stormy pattern, stemming from stagnant weather systems, could be beneficial after an abnormally dry May in the Berkshires, with some relief earlier this month.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update shows Berkshire County remaining in the abnormally dry category, often a precursor to a moderate drought.
But, as AccuWeather.com forecasters pointed out, at least 2 inches of rain could fall in spurts through next Wednesday.
“A broad upper-level area of low pressure over the southern Appalachians, Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley will draw tropical moisture northward over the next couple of days, resulting in some rain in the Northeast,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.
“Just as this feature begins to exit stage right this weekend, it will be replaced early next week by another area of low pressure dropping in from the Midwest. This, in turn, will instigate more rounds of showers and heavy thunderstorms throughout the middle of next week,” he said in an online post.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., cautioned that some storms this weekend and early next week could dump locally heavy downpours on the Berkshires. The likelihood of rain is greater on Saturday rather than Sunday.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday will approach 80, with tropical humidity, while pre-dawn lows should be around 60.
On Monday, numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms, some potentially severe, are expected. By midweek, rain chances may drop off, and temperatures should cool down to normal or slightly below normal levels.
Looking ahead to the first week of July, the Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook indicates above normal rainfall and near-average temperatures for Western Massachusetts.
AccuWeather.com is more optimistic, showing a rain-free first week of the month, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s
Average temperatures based on historical records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport going back to 1939 range from 57 to 79 for early July, with about an inch of rainfall, mostly in thunderstorms.
Day by Day . . .
Saturday: Cloudy, with showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon, high in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 70 percent.
Saturday night: Cloudy, 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low near 65.
Sunday: Some sun, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon and evening, high near 80, nighttime low 60-65. Chance of rain: 60 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, near 80, 70 percent chance of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon and at night, overnight low in the mid-60s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mid-70s, down to the low 60s at night.
Wednesday: Again, a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70, nighttime low in the upper 50s with rain chances dropping to 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly sunny, 50 percent chance of showers, near 75; cloudy at night, low near 60, still a 50-50 chance of showers.
Friday: Partly cloudy, high 70-75, overnight low in the upper 50s, slight chance of showers.
Saturday (July 1): Some sunshine, near 75, partly cloudy at night, mid-50s, 40 percent chance of showers.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County.