After a gloomy start, holiday weekend weather outlook brightens in the Berkshires

Half a weekend’s worth of good holiday weather is better than none.
After a potentially stormy start, things should brighten on Sunday and Monday, with ideal conditions for the range of outdoor activities — from ceremonies honoring those who died in military service to backyard barbecues.
On Saturday, look for a chance of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and isolated flash flooding before the leading edge of drier air pushes through by mid-afternoon. Beyond sunset, cooler, refreshing air on westerly breezes will promote clearing skies and lower humidity. A comfortable night is expected, with lows near 50.
The National Weather Service in Albany predicts Sunday will be “a great day with mainly sunny skies and warm temperatures.” Highs should range from 75 to 80, with humidity remaining low.
Monday will be repeat performance, though temperatures may edge up into the low 80s, with generally clear skies and moderate humidity. The only change for Tuesday will be increasing warmth, with mid- to upper-80s expected — perfect for lakefront and riverfront enjoyment. By Wednesday, clouds arrive with possible showers continuing through Thursday, followed by a cool-down.
The extended forecast for next weekend looks sunny and pleasantly warm. The outlook from June 5 to 10 seems promising, with temperatures and rainfall near normal, according to the Climate Prediction Center.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
This weekend, severe weather is forecast for the Northern Plains, while critical fire weather concerns persist across much of the Southwest and the Southern Rockies.
A moist and unstable airmass should yield numerous areas of heavy showers and thunderstorms across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast states over the holiday weekend.
Much cooler temperatures are due in the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies with some locally heavy rainfall. Sufficient cold air is expected by Saturday night and Sunday for heavy snowfall for portions of the northern Rockies, including some higher peaks of northwest Wyoming, southwest Montana and central Idaho.
Beneficial rains will spread across portions of the northern High Plains, but thunderstorms may produce large hail and damaging winds.
Hot and dry conditions will cover the central and southern Plains with highs well into the 90s. The wildfire danger will encompass a rather large area of the southern Rockies through much of the Southwest. Very low humidity, locally hot temperatures, and gusty winds will drive a high threat of wildfire activity.
Florida can expect some scattered thunderstorms by midweek, becoming more widespread toward next weekend. Southern Florida will be generally sunny in the low- to mid-80s, with the best chance of storms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The Gulf Coast will be near 90, with possible thunderstorms Wednesday and Friday.
Still no rain for southern California — sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s all week, while northern California remains dry, with daytime temperatures in the 60s.
CLIMATE OVERVIEW
For the seventh straight hurricane season, the number and intensity of the storms is expected to be above historical averages, with climate change a factor because of overheated ocean water linked to human influences.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s seasonal outlook calls for 14 to 21 named storms, including three to six major hurricanes rated Category 3 or higher on the five-point intensity scale.
Storms at or above Category 3 usually cause major damage because of winds and rising water. Typically, major hurricanes gain strength rapidly, with only limited advance warning for residents along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.
Last year’s season included 21 named storms, the Washington Post reported. That’s the third-highest. In 2020, a record 30 named storms formed. The two seasons combined produced the most landfalling storms on record in the U.S.
The nation also saw more Category 4 and 5 hurricane landfalls from 2017 to 2021 than from 1963 to 2016.
Because Hurricane Ida, last August, was so severe from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, where there was record flooding, the World Meteorological Organization retired Ida from the rotating list of hurricane names. The storm caused 96 deaths from Louisiana to Connecticut and was blamed for $75 billion in damage, the nation’s fifth-costliest hurricane on record.
Hurricane outlooks issued in the spring have become considerably more reliable over the past decade after not exhibiting much accuracy from the 1980s through about 2013, according to researchers at Colorado State University.
NOAA predicts a 65 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 25 percent chance of a near-normal season and a 10 percent chance that it will be below normal.
Colorado State University expects 19 named storms, with a 71 percent likelihood that the U.S. will be hit by a major hurricane. AccuWeather predicts16 to 20 named storms.
“NOAA will triple operational supercomputing capacity this summer,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said. “This upgrade will allow for higher-resolution earth models that can handle larger ensembles of models with more numerous calculations, more advanced physical considerations and more advanced ability to assimilate the data collected out in the storm.”
Hurricanes are heat engines, extracting thermal energy from “oceanic heat content.” A greater, deeper reservoir of exceptionally warm ocean water means more fuel to generate or sustain a hurricane. Water temperatures throughout the entire Gulf of Mexico and western Atlantic are running 1 to 3 degrees above average. The unusually warm water boosts the “potential intensity,” or maximum theoretical strength, a hurricane can achieve.