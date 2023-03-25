Tired of winter? Expect a mellow few days after a dreary start to the weekend

Cheer up, winter-weary folks! After we get through some predawn snow and daytime sleet on Saturday, especially in the county’s northern higher elevations, the next few days look positively delightful, at least by end-of-March standards.
Agreed, that’s not a high bar to surmount. Even though we’re getting longer days and stronger sunshine to help wipe out the last of the rather repulsive snow banks off local roadways, a normal day heading into April means temperatures from the mid-20s into the mid-40s, and plenty of clouds and showers.
Following a dreary Saturday, with any light accumulation of sleet or snow quickly melting as the ground has warmed up during recent sunny days, the forecast for the Berkshires promises mostly clear skies right through next Friday, with seasonable daytime highs and overnight lows.
The snowpack from our mid-month superstorm has been able to erode slowly, and that means we’re been spared any flood concerns that typically arise during the first weeks of spring.
The National Weather Service forecasters in Albany, N.Y., advise us not to get ahead of our skis with wishful thinking for the week ahead. There’s a slight chance we could be on the far-outer fringe of a coastal storm. Even if that’s the case, the outlook as of Friday afternoon indicates just a slight chance of occasional rain and snow showers. And even that’s a very big maybe.
The government’s Climate Prediction Center outlook for March 31-April 6 indicates temperatures are likely to be slightly below normal, while rainfall should be near normal.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is out with its spring outlook, signaling a milder than normal season for western New England along with above-average rainfall.
For gardeners and anyone else focusing on the growing season, that sounds like an ideal setup for plantings. And — if you dodge the April showers — plenty of sunshine and long days for outdoor hiking, biking and waterborne recreation.