So far, the “merry month of May” has been unusually chilly, especially at night, with daytime highs below normal most days. Early on Thursday morning, the low of 27 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport tied the record for May 18 set in 1953.
We had an 80-degree day on May 12, but temperatures have averaged below normal on 13 out of the month’s 19 days.
It has been unusually dry all month, with no beneficial rain (more than a light shower) since May 3. Humidity has been quite low, causing fire weather “red flag” warnings on several days earlier this week.
Fortunately, bountiful rainfall in April has helped plants and vegetation thrive. Not so fortunately, there’s rain in the forecast this weekend. Best-case scenario: Some of it may fall overnight Saturday into Sunday. But more likely, showers will break out starting Saturday afternoon, and there could even be an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs will be 65 to 70.
Two weather systems are approaching us — one from the Great Lakes tracking along the U.S.-Canadian border on Saturday. The second rainmaker is expected to drop into the region from Canada on Sunday afternoon after morning sunshine sends temperatures into the low 70s. For outdoor recreation, Saturday morning and most of Sunday appear to be rain-free.
During the first two days of the work and school week, it’s back to dry, somewhat cool conditions with low humidity. A warmup is likely at midweek, followed by another shot of cooler air from Canada by next Friday. Overall, an uneventful stretch of weather leading up to Memorial Day weekend, May 26-29.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for May 26-June 1 indicates the dry spell will continue with rainfall below normal, while temperatures will be above normal. The average temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport range from 48 to 70 for the final week of May.
The center’s monthly outlook for June shows above normal temperatures for Berkshire County and all of New England, especially along the coast, but rainfall predictions indicate no clear trend for the month — in other words, unpredictable.
The just-released long-range summer forecast shows the same pattern for our region — warmer than normal throughout the season, but rainfall amounts are still hard to pin down.
