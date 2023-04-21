Enjoy the start of the weekend — a prolonged, soaking rain is ahead. Here’s when it will start

You may have thought Friday was the most pleasant, blue sky day imaginable as we head into the second full month of spring.
But if you were stuck inside, make the most of Saturday. There will be some clouds around in advance of a prolonged, soaking rainfall, but it should remain dry until late in the day and mild, with highs in the 60s.
Rainfall has been well below average so far this month, so the inch to 2 inches of rain expected from Sunday through Tuesday should be beneficial. Thanks to snowmelt and late-month rainfall in March, the growing season is off to an early and robust start.
Showers from a foul-weather system heading our way from the Ohio Valley are likely to arrive Saturday night. There’s a chance of isolated thunderstorms, especially in South Berkshire, with brief, moderate downpours possible, along with strong, gusty winds.
Sunday will be the start of three rather bleak days, with off and on showers, a thick cloud cover, and temperatures dropping to slightly below average, especially in the daytime.
A stagnant storm system off the New England coast will propel persistent periods of rain into our area, especially on Monday and then easing off on Tuesday and Wednesday as a fair weather high pressure air mass tries to move in from western New York.
Because of recent dry weather, flooding is not expected despite some rises on rivers, streams and creeks early in the week.
Breaks of sun on Wednesday will be followed by more consistent sunnier skies on Thursday.
But early indications for the end of the work and school week into next weekend signal the potential for another storm system with widespread rainfall.
As for temperatures, it will feel more like early- to mid-April Monday through Wednesday before more seasonable daytime highs return for late in the week.
Based on above-average temperatures during the cold-weather season that’s now ended, heating consumption was down about 13 percent since last October compared to normal. But that may be cold comfort for customers whose bills for oil, natural gas, propane and electricity soared over the previous year.
The federal government’s Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for April 28-May 4 indicates slightly below normal temperatures in western New England, with above-average rainfall.
The average temperatures for that period — based on historical data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport — range from 40 to 62, according to the National Weather Service.
A stagnant weather pattern over the Northeast is expected to persist through the close of April and potentially into the first few days in May with continued cool and at times unsettled weather.
The 30-day outlook for May issued by the CPC signals a warm month — temperatures above normal and rainfall near normal.