No heat in sight for spring’s final week as mostly dry, pleasant weather hangs in

With 10 days to go until the summer solstice and maximum daylight, the cool and breezy weather pattern has felt unusual for early June. But we’re actually a smidgen above normal, since average high temperatures for Berkshire County are in the mid-70s at this time of year.
Still, it feels a bit chilly after the warm spells during the second half of May. For this weekend and next week, look for partly cloudy skies, on and off showers, but no washouts like Thursday morning’s deluge, which eliminated any threat of abnormally dry conditions affecting Western Massachusetts as in the rest of the state.
On Saturday, scattered showers and perhaps an isolated storm or two could develop in the afternoon, but nothing heavy, so there’s no need to forget about outdoor plans. On the whole, it should be partly sunny, with highs in the 70s, low humidity and light winds. But there’s a likelihood of showers on Sunday afternoon and evening, so outdoor enthusiasts should aim their activities for the first half of the day.
Generally fair skies are expected Monday and Tuesday, with a gradual warmup into the upper 70s each afternoon. The forecast for midweek and beyond is uncertain with some possibilities of clouds and showers during an otherwise dry and sunny period.
Highs should reach or exceed 80 from Wednesday onward.
The extended outlook for June 17-23 from the Climate Prediction Center indicates temperatures and rainfall slightly above normal.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Dangerous heat persists from California to South Texas with highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal, causing numerous triple-digit records to be set this weekend. The predicted high for Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday is 114. With overnight lows likely to offer little relief, the potential for heat-related illnesses will remain high across the region.
Rain and melting snow are raising flooding concerns across portions of the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies, prompting flood watches for parts of Washington, northern Idaho and western Montana.
While temperatures will remain above normal from Southern California to the Plains into early next week, a Pacific system will likely bring both precipitation and much cooler temperatures into Northern California on Sunday.
Showers and storms are forecast to develop over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Saturday. Some may become severe, with isolated large hail and damaging winds possible.
CLIMATE UPDATE
The Great Salt Lake has shrunk by two-thirds and continues to dry up. Here are the likely impacts:
• The air surrounding Salt Lake City would occasionally turn poisonous since the lake contains high levels of arsenic and as more of it becomes exposed, wind storms carry that arsenic into the lungs of nearby residents, who make up three-quarters of Utah’s population.
• Ski conditions at resorts above Salt Lake City would worsen, threatening hospitality industry revenue.
• Die-off of the lake’s flies and brine shrimp starting as soon as this summer could threaten the 10 million migratory birds that stop at the lake annually to feed on the tiny creatures.
• Lucrative mining of magnesium and other minerals from the lake would slow down or stop.
“We have this potential environmental nuclear bomb that’s going to go off if we don’t take some pretty dramatic action,” Joel Ferry, a Republican state lawmaker and rancher who lives on the north side of the lake, told The New York Times.
Saving the Great Salt Lake would require letting more snowmelt from the mountains flow to the lake, which means less water for residents and farmers. That would threaten the region’s rapid population growth and high-value agriculture.
Utah’s dilemma raises a core question: How quickly are Americans willing to adapt to the effects of climate change, even as those effects become urgent, obvious, and potentially catastrophic?
The stakes are alarmingly high, according to Timothy D. Hawkes, a Republican lawmaker who wants more aggressive action.
Otherwise, he said, the Great Salt Lake risks the same fate as California’s Owens Lake, which went dry decades ago, producing the nation’s worst levels of dust pollution and helping to turn the nearby community into a ghost town.
“It’s not just fear-mongering,” he said of the lake vanishing. “It can actually happen.”