A blowtorch is roasting much of the nation. Here’s why we’re sitting pretty in the Berkshires

Summertime and the living is easy in the Berkshires, as we’ve been spared the intense heat scorching much of the nation.
This weekend should be as good as it gets at this time of year, with mostly clear skies, temperatures slightly below average and humidity at comfortable levels.
The lack of rain remains a concern, with partial sunshine and only a 30 to 40 percent chance of thundershowers from Tuesday through Thursday as daytime highs rise briefly to somewhat above seasonal levels.
Berkshire County remains abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Southeast Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands are in the same pre-drought category as we are, but the rest of the state continues in a moderate drought.
The extended outlook for July 15-21 from the government’s Climate Prediction Center indicates temperatures in western New England slightly above normal, and rainfall near normal.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Dangerous heat and humidity continues through most of the upcoming week from the Southern Plains into the mid-South, with highs reaching and topping 100. With only limited temperature declines overnight, the lack of a respite intensifies the prolonged heat wave.
Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the Southeast near the leading edge of cooler air that should stall around the central Gulf Coast and northern Florida before dissipating by mid-week. The Northern Plains to the upper Midwest should also see chances of rain and potentially severe thunderstorms ahead of another cooler air mass, while some showers and storms could shift southeastward.
Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon hangs on, with daily chances of heavy rain.
Rainfall and potentially severe storms will migrate from the eastern Dakotas to the Upper Midwest and then shift into the Great Lakes region and the Northeast from Tuesday to Thursday. Temperatures will hover near normal, with a minor warming trend.
The West Coast will remain the nation’s driest area for the next seven days. Temperatures are expected to warm from slightly below normal to above normal, especially in the Northwest.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Reel in this report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration: Mammoth fish sightings are becoming more frequent, including a 240-pound lake sturgeon near Detroit and a 100-pound Opah fish on the Oregon coast.
It’s not that the fish are putting on weight and size — they’re showing up in unexpected places, according to the agency, and climate change is the apparent cause.
“The fish are relocating to new environments,” said Francisco Werner, director of scientific programs at NOAA Fisheries, as waters warm, fueled by oceans absorbing more than 90 percent of the excess heat from global warming. They migrate toward the poles and cooler waters, “trying to maintain some optimum temperatures and preferred temperature ranges that they like,” he explained.
In the Gulf of Maine, waters have warmed five times faster than the global average for the past 15 years, said Kathy Mills, a researcher at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute. She pointed out that the cod fishery is on the decline.
“They just aren’t able to continue producing as many young and have those be as viable and survive to adulthood as they could under cooler temperatures,” Mills said.
In contrast to the dwindling cod, Mills noted that American lobsters now are experiencing temperatures that are really conducive for high population growth.”
As a result, lobster has boosted Maine’s economy as the highest value single species fishery in the country. But if warming trends continue, the crustaceans may move on.