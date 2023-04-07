Due to popular demand for “better” weather forecasts, it’s uplifting to report that the anonymous cliche “spring has sprung” is the perfect description for the next seven days.

Forget the cabin fever and stash the winter coats in mothballs. It’s time to rejoice in the best the early part of the season has to offer — nothing but blue skies ahead and a warmup into the 70s by late next week. And not a drop of rain is in the extended forecast from the National Weather Service.

Day by Day ... Saturday: Sunny, mid-40s; clear overnight, mid-20s. Easter Sunday: Sunny, near 50; clear at night, around 30. Monday: Sunny, high around 60; clear overnight, mid-30s. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, near 65. Some clouds after dark, mid-40s. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, around 70. Clear overnight, upper-40s. Thursday: Sunny, upper-70s. A few clouds at night, low near 50. Friday: Sunny, mid-70s. Clear after dark, around 50. Saturday (April 15): Partly cloudy, high in the upper-60s. Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County

After a partly sunny, chilly and windy start on Friday, the holiday weekend looks bright and cloud-free, but with temperatures still slightly below the normal range of low 30s before dawn to low 50s by mid-afternoon. Winds will die down, however.

“For the upcoming work week, there is high confidence in a period of tranquil and progressively warmer weather,” according to meteorologist Tom Wasula at the National Weather Service. By Thursday, shorts and T-shirts would be the best garb for sunshine and highs heading toward 80.

AccuWeather.com has put out a spring fever alert, since it will be unusually warm, not only in the Great Northeast next week.

Looking ahead to mid-month, the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for April 14-20 signals a strong likelihood of above-normal temperatures in western New England, along with below-average rainfall.

In a less-welcome sign of the season, the government forecasters in Albany hoisted the first red flag warning of 2023 for Berkshire County on Friday.

The fire-weather alert from noon to 8 on Friday noted northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph with an unusually low humidity level. The dry conditions are likely to persist over the next few days.

In case more of these are issued, the warnings mean any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended since critical fire weather conditions are either occurring, or will shortly because “strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”

Looking back over the winter weather season, 65 inches of snow were tallied at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, about 10 inches below average. After 16 inches in December and 12 inches in January, there was a lull, with only 7 inches in February.

But the nearly three-day snowfall in mid-March — with 23 inches at the airport, and 3 feet or more in some of the hilltowns — was the first major winter storm since December 2019 and the heaviest in 12 years.

Temperatures were above normal every month starting in November, most dramatically in January.

Now, with the peepers in full cry on mild evenings and early signs of greenery, especially on the sunny side of the streets, a vibrant springtime looks like a good bet.