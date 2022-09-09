Summer’s last stand: A sublime stretch of September weather ahead

With only 12 days of summer remaining, September can be the best month of the year, assuming no tropical storms. A remarkably pleasant stretch of weather is on the horizon, beginning with a warm and dry weekend.
Saturday will sport strong sunshine and daytime highs near 80. Some clouds may build in on Sunday, but it’s expected to remain dry and comfortably mild.
Scattered showers are possible late Monday, though more likely on Tuesday as a weak system moves in from the Great Lakes region. Dry and tranquil conditions are forecast from Wednesday through Friday, with highs warmer than normal for mid-September.
The average temperature range as we transition toward the autumn equinox extends from pre-dawn lows around 50 to mid-afternoon highs just above 70.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Sept. 16-22 suggests above-normal temperatures and near normal rainfall.
DROUGHT REPORT
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report keeps Berkshire County in the moderate to severe zone but the area of extreme drought in eastern Massachusetts is shrinking.
Heavy rainfall at the start of the week yielded some relief here, with the highest reported totals in South County — 4.2 inches in Great Barrington and Becket, 4.6 inches in Sheffield and 5.1 inches in Monterey and Tyringham — topping the average for the full month of September.
Pittsfield got close to 3 inches, while North County totals were slightly lower.
“The problem when you have a big rain event is that a lot runs off,” said William Simpson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Boston. “If you have 5 inches over the course of a month, it allows it to percolate into the soil. The rainfall numbers might be misleading. Unfortunately, the overall impact will be minimal.”
Extreme drought punctuated by flooding could become a more familiar pattern in New England as climate change intensifies.
At the University of Massachusetts’ Climate System Research Center, associate director Michael Rawlins stated that since the 1950s, there has been a 70 percent increase in the number of days that the region sees extreme levels of precipitation. “That’s a clear fingerprint of a warming world,” he said.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
This weekend, Tropical Storm Kay is bringing excessive rainfall and flash flooding to portions of Southern California and the Southwest.
The dangerous heat wave is easing its grip on central California and nearby states, while sharply colder air is streaming into the Rockies and Plains.
But nearly 30 million residents, mostly in the Pacific Northwest, remain under excessive heat warnings, with enhanced fire risk from Washington state to west-central Oregon, where red flag warnings are in effect.
Heavy rainfall is expected from Florida’s Gulf Coast and the panhandle into the South Carolina and central Georgia coast before shifting into the North Carolina and Virginia hill country.
During the week, highs will run somewhat below normal in much of the West.
CLIMATE UPDATE
• The 12-day heat wave in California and other western states was the most severe on record for September. Nearly 1,000 records were broken. Salt Lake City (with an all-time high of 107), Sacramento (an all-time high of 116) and Reno (106) broke their September records multiple times and by large margins.
Sacramento and San Jose, where it reached 116 and 109 degrees on Tuesday, clinched all-time records. It was the “greatest September heat wave ever west of the Rockies hands down,” according to weather historian Maximiliano Herrera.
Record-shattering temperatures stretched from Arizona to Washington state and as far east as North Dakota.
Death Valley soared to 125 degrees Tuesday, one degree shy of the world’s high temperature record.
“This was essentially the worst September heat wave on record, certainly in Northern California and arguably for the state overall,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA.
Christopher Burt, author of a book on weather extremes, called Tuesday “one of the, if not the, hottest single day in California’s observed weather history.” That day, California’s power demand spiked to an all-time high.
Redmond, Ore., set a September record high of 106 on Friday.
The heat even surged into western Canada, where the village of Lytton set a September record for British Columbia of 103.
• Amid blistering heat waves, brutal drought and widespread wildfires, Europe notched its hottest summer in recorded history, new data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service shows. It was the second historic summer in a row for the continent.
Officials have attributed thousands of deaths to the long stretches of oppressively hot weather. Crops withered and forests turned brown and barren, as western Europe was gripped by the worst drought in centuries.
Wildfires raged from the Caucasus Mountains to the Atlantic coast, with flames consuming roughly 50 percent more land than the previous record set in 2017.
• One recent analysis found that the burning of fossil fuels and other carbon-emitting activities made a July heat wave in Britain 10 times as likely.
Other research shows that the climate-driven cycle of hot weather and dry landscapes can lead to the formation of “heat domes” that deflect rainy weather and force the European continent to bake beneath inescapable sunshine and heat.
“We expect these kinds of hot extremes to become more frequent and severe because of climate change,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus service.
Globally, temperatures in August tied for the third hottest on record, Copernicus reported. Heat waves scorched much of China, making this summer the nation’s hottest. Even the South Pole was warmer than usual for this period; the extent of sea ice around Antarctica hit a record low for July.
Human greenhouse gas pollution is heating the planet at an unparalleled pace, according to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Each of the past seven years ranks among the seven warmest on record.