Clarence Fanto: Plenty of sun and refreshing breezes for June’s first weekend

A pleasant, refreshing early June weekend seems a sure thing for Berkshire County, with clouds on Saturday giving way to clear skies and highs slightly above 70, right on average for the final weeks of spring.
"While the rest of the country deals with weather issues that will make the weekend subpar, a slice of nice is developing for much of the Northeast this weekend with comfortable humidity through much of the area," AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore stated in an online post.
For most of New England, it will be somewhat cooler than normal, enabling Killington Ski Resort in Rutland County, Vermont, to remain open for a final day of the ski season on Saturday. It’s the latest closing weekend in 25 years. Resort officials said in a blog post that they started making snow back on Oct. 17 and stockpiled snow through March 31, with more than 30 feet on most trails once snowmaking concluded.
Closing the books on May at the National Weather Service station at Pittsfield Municipal Airport: Temperatures were above normal on 19 days, with new records set on May 21 (89 degrees) and May 22 (87 degrees).
Rainfall totaling 2.7 inches was an inch below normal for the month, but frequent light to moderate showers kept ground moisture plentiful, ensuring a bountiful growing season after an unusually cool, windy start in early May.
For next week, expect a seesaw of wet and dry weather thanks to an active weather pattern. Monday should offer plentiful sunshine, but chances for occasional showers increase from Tuesday through Saturday, though there will be no washouts and outdoor recreation should be minimally affected. The next chance for sustained rainfall comes on Sunday, June 12.
Temperatures for the week ahead are likely to remain in the 70s for afternoon highs, dropping into the mid-50s overnight.
The extended outlook for June 10-16 from the Climate Prediction Center indicates near-normal temperatures and above normal rainfall for western New England.
Starting this Thursday, we enjoy our earliest sunrises of the year, at 5:15, until June 21. Our latest sunsets, at 8:34, begin on June 23 and continue until July 1. The longest daylight of the year — 15 hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds — is on June 21, the summer solstice.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
A tropical storm warning continues in effect Saturday for all of South Florida, including the Keys, Miami to West Palm Beach and Naples, with potential downpours totaling up to 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flash flooding.
The storm, to be named Alex when it intensifies by early Saturday, is the first of the season for the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico region. It should move out to sea on Sunday, sparing the East Coast from the Carolinas northward from any impact. But showers and thunderstorms will linger over Florida until Monday.
Rainfall remains sparse in the West, with only light rain expected over parts of the Pacific Northwest into the Northern Rockies this weekend.
Next week, there’s a potential for heavy rainfall from the Rockies and the Midwest into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes, moving into the Northeast a week from this Sunday.
CLIMATE UPDATE
There’s good reason to be wary of long-range seasonal outlooks issued by government and private forecasters. But scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center have a decent track record, so here are some highlights from their summer forecast through August:
• The Northeast can expect warmer than normal temperatures, close to a 60 percent chance, while rainfall is likely to be near normal. The report predicts the probability of above or below average temperatures and precipitation, though not necessarily how much above or below normal they might be.
“When we do these predictions, we look at everything from statistical tools to dynamic climate models to the state of what's going on in the atmosphere currently,” said Johnna Infanti, a meteorologist at the Climate Prediction Center.
• How does climate change affect the outlook? NOAA updates its 30-year climate normals every 10 years, and sure enough, the database for Pittsfield, based on records at the airport, reflects an increase of several degrees in summertime average temperatures since 1990.
• The study shows that the Northeast is one of the fastest warming parts of the country and that climate change is also causing more swings to the extreme, which mean more heat waves and highs near, at or above above 90 degrees.
“Climate change is always running in the background, and that influences weather and climate patterns,” Infanti said.
“On any given day, the weather that we're experiencing almost anywhere in the globe is being affected by climate change. That's particularly true when we're looking at climate extremes,” said Kristina Dahl, a climate scientist with the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Primarily from burning fossil fuels, human-caused climate change is steadily increasing average temperatures. NOAA’s summer 2022 seasonal outlook "is really in line with what we would expect with current and future climate change,” Dahl said.
Meanwhile, allergy sufferers take note: Physicians and environmental health scientists say climate change is contributing to longer and more intense pollen seasons — starting two to three weeks earlier in the northern U.S. than in the late 1970s and 1980s, according to Dr. Aaron Bernstein, director of the center for climate change and global environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
“At the same time, the carbon dioxide in the air, which is primarily from burning fossil fuels, makes allergenic plants produce more pollen,” Bernstein said. “Carbon dioxide can serve as a fertilizer for plants. It’s a double whammy. The double whammy is a longer growing season with more pollen.”
“Pollen seasons are starting earlier and they are lasting longer,” said Lewis Ziska, associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the Columbia University School of Public Health in New York City.
The number of frost-free days is increasing, affecting plants from trees to ragweed, said Ziska, who has published research on pollen trends in the Lancet and National Academy of Sciences Journal.