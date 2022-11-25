Where’s the sun? Hibernating much of the time for the week ahead, but temps should be mild

Sunshine will be scarce during the next few days, not only because we’re on the cusp of the year’s shortest daylight and earliest sunsets.
Although no major storms are on the horizon, and any snow showers should barely whiten the barren landscape by late next week, clouds will be plentiful and winds will be strong, especially this weekend.
Saturday should be one of the brighter days ahead, with slightly milder than normal temperatures and a few hours of sunlight, but winds may gust up to 30 mph during the day. Overnight lows before dawn on Sunday may hit the freezing mark, but the winds should subside.
A rainstorm out of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region promises a soggy Sunday, one of the year’s heaviest travel days. Up to an inch of rainfall is expected in the Berkshires and surrounding counties, and air travel may be affected for inbound and outbound flights at Albany International and Bradley International north of Hartford, Conn.
The rain showers are forecast to taper off Monday, with daytime highs near or just above 50. After a dry, tranquil Tuesday, another bout of rain showers will affect the region from late Wednesday into Thursday.
An early look toward next weekend shows some light snow possible on Friday, with temperatures ranging from the mid-20s before dawn to near 40 before sunset.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for the first week of December indicates a likelihood of somewhat milder than normal temperatures, with precipitation also expected to be slightly above the seasonal average.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Despite some heavy rain over the Southeast, the lower Mississippi Valley and the western Gulf Coast this weekend, the travel outlook for Sunday from AccuWeather.com shows fair conditions over most of the East from Florida to New England, as well as the Midwest out to Chicago. The Pacific Northwest also is in the “fair conditions” category, but the rest of the nation can anticipate relatively trouble-free travel, at least as far as the weather is concerned.
The only winter storm warnings for this weekend are up for parts of western Texas and the Southern High Plains, with conditions improving late Saturday and on Sunday.
Looking ahead to next week, heavy rain and severe weather are in the forecast for the Ohio Valley and parts of the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, with snow likely across higher elevations of the West.
The first of two storms should spread rain and mountain snow from parts of the Pacific Northwest and northern California through the Great Basin and central Rockies Monday and Tuesday, with highest totals over higher elevations from the Oregon Cascades into the central third of the Rockies.
The second system is due in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday and then expand steadily southeastward across the West through the rest of the week. Some precipitation may be locally moderate to heavy in Washington state and Oregon by midweek.
Much of the East should see widespread and possibly heavy rainfall by Wednesday, although snow is expected in the upper Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the West and portions of the High Plains, below normal temperatures are predicted for most of next week. Meanwhile, the south-central and east-central U.S. will likely see a brief period of above normal temperatures during midweek, with a cool-down sending readings below normal by Thursday.
South Florida should be rain-free for the next seven days, with highs from 80-85 and lows near 70. The Gulf Coast from Naples to Tampa and St. Pete can anticipate dry, warm conditions, with temps ranging from around 70 to the low 80s, and just a chance of thundershowers on Sunday afternoon.
In the Carolinas, look for rain Sunday and Wednesday and partly cloudy the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-60s and lows from 40-45.
Southern California can expect a dry week, except for showers next Friday, with highs 65-70 and lows in the mid-40s. In Northern California, partly cloudy with the only showers expected on Thursday. Highs should reach the upper-50s, with nighttime lows from 40-45, dropping to the upper 30s late in the week.