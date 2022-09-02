A sunny start to the holiday weekend, but when will possible rain and thunderstorms arrive?

After Friday’s refreshing cool-down, with a predawn low of 43 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport — the chilliest morning since June 20 — seasonable warmth returns from Saturday onward.
Ideal weather for outdoor activities starts off the Labor Day weekend, with highs near 80 expected Saturday. Clouds move in for Sunday with a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. But, as National Weather Service forecaster Tom Wasula acknowledged in an online post, it’s a low-confidence prediction.
The odds are somewhat higher for thundershowers during the Monday holiday. Bottom line: No need to change outdoor plans at this point, but check updated forecasts.
For Tuesday, there’s still a chance of some rain, but the rest of the week looks clear and comfortable, with a warming trend. Bear in mind that the autumn equinox isn’t until Sept. 22, even though long-term average temperatures continue a slow slide — mid-70s for highs this week, and just above 50 for early morning lows.
Last month’s average temperature, about 4 degrees above normal, made it one of the hottest Augusts on record countywide. The high in Pittsfield was 94 last Monday; records were set on three dates during the month. North Adams also recorded a high of 94, but it came on Aug. 4. Great Barrington’s scorcher on that day was 96, as reported by longtime weather observer Nick Diller.
The Climate System Research Center at UMass reports it was the warmest August on record in Hartford, Providence and Worcester. In Amherst at the school's campus, the average tied 2018 for the hottest August during its 187-year database.
Boston had its fourth driest summer on record, the center’s Associate Director Michael Rawlins said.
Rainfall of 1.6 inches was far below the monthly average of 3.8 inches at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, where government records date back to 1939.
The long-range outlook through Sept. 15 from the Climate Prediction Center indicates above-normal temperatures in Western Massachusetts and near-normal rainfall.
DROUGHT REPORT
Much of Berkshire County remains in a severe drought, but the far-western and northern portions are still in the moderate zone, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report.
Although half an inch of rain was recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport this week, it was only a few drops in the bucket.
River-flow along the Housatonic, as observed in Pittsfield, Lenox, Lee and Great Barrington, is at historic low levels, especially just south of Woods Pond in Lenox and under the Barrington bridges.
Six Berkshire communities continue mandatory outdoor water-use restrictions: Adams, Cheshire, Dalton, Hinsdale, Pittsfield and Williamstown.
Thirty-eight percent of the state is in extreme drought, down marginally from last week, while 56 percent is in the severe category.
Extreme drought is the monitor’s second most dire condition, behind only exceptional drought.
The extreme drought region includes northern Worcester County, Middlesex County, Essex County, and parts of Bristol and Barnstable counties.
Severe drought is reported southern Worcester County, Hampshire County, Hampden County, and parts of Berkshire, Bristol, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties.
Under extreme conditions, crop loss is widespread, wildlife disease outbreaks are possible, and there is a “reduced flow to ceased flow of water.”
The state’s Drought Management Task Force reports extremely low streamflows in most regions, decreasing levels in reservoirs and dry stream beds, all causing lack of flow, increased turbidity, higher water temperature, and increased growth of plants and algae.
Groundwater is decreasing statewide, and the task force is urging caution as fire activity has increased across the state and wildfires in remote areas with delayed response are now burning deep into the organic soil layers.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
A slow-moving tropical airmass will trigger heavy rainstorms this weekend for the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys, the Appalachians, the northern mid-Atlantic states, as well as the western Gulf Coast into southern Texas. Flash floods could hit parts of the Southwest.
Showers will range from Texas and the Deep South to the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic/Northeast region. The tropics are also expected to become more active by the end of the week with a possible disturbance moving inland across western Mexico, potentially bringing a surge of moisture to New Mexico and Texas. Another tropical disturbance could also enter the western Atlantic east of the Bahamas toward the end of the week.
CLIMATE UPDATE
In a six-state region of the West, the most intense heat wave of the summer is affecting close to 50 million people. Most climate scientists agree that extreme heat is becoming more frequent and intense worldwide due to human-caused global warming.
The record-breaking heat dome is expected to persist well into next week in much of California, Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah.The dangers include wildfire risks, power failures and public health challenges.
In California, excessive heat warnings — the National Weather Service’s highest-level alert — extend from San Diego north to Mount Shasta through at least Tuesday. Los Angeles could see highs of 105 on Sunday. Inland regions, including the Sacramento Valley, could approach 110. Overnight lows should remain above 80 until Wednesday.
Death Valley, Calif., could fry its September record of 124, possibly reaching 126, which would be the highest temperature recorded on Earth during this month.
"The combination of hot daytime temps & warm overnight lows over several days will lead to very high risk of heat-related illness for all populations," the National Weather Service's Sacramento office tweeted. The heat will further intensify the California drought and raise wildfire risks.