Closing out the year with a wintry mix

It was a close call, but at least we saw a white Christmas Eve before sleet and freezing rain began to wash away the light snowfall (1 to 3 inches) in the Berkshires on Christmas Day.
For the week ahead, sunshine will be limited not only by short daylight, but also by an active weather pattern.
Monday will be fairly mellow and dry with near-normal temperatures, followed by a chance of light snow and sleet overnight into early Tuesday, while the rest of the day should be dry and windy.
Another round of light snow or sleet is anticipated late Tuesday night until dawn on Wednesday before skies clear.
Toward the weekend, clouds prevail and there’s a chance of snow or rain Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should remain somewhat above normal all week — the historical average ranges from 17 to 32.
The Climate Prediction Center’s long-range outlook for the first week of January anticipates below-average temperatures and slightly-above-normal wintry precipitation in western New England.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
The week opens with record cold for northern portions of the West Coast while unusual warmth continues for most of the South and the East.
Two storms emerging from the Rockies are likely to become disruptive winter storms in the Upper Midwest.
A steady barrage of Pacific moisture and abnormal cold temperatures support heavy snowfall blanketing the mountain ranges of the West from the Sierra Nevada to the central Rockies. The Sierra Nevada have already picked up copious amounts and yet another astonishing 2 to 5 feet of snow could fall through early Tuesday morning.
Measurable and disruptive snowfalls are also on tap in the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle and Portland, because of frigid air that might break record cold highs and lows on Monday.
The remarkable warmth in the South has prompted a critical risk of wildfires in the central High Plains as well as the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles. Highs in the 70s and 80s in the Southern Plains are 25 to 40 degrees above normal.
Canadian air ensures bitter cold in Montana and North Dakota, with Monday morning lows in “Big Sky Country” ranging from 15 to 25 degrees below zero. Intense cold is expected to persist through the week in the Northern Plains.
A series of weak to moderate storms will track from the central U.S. to the Northeast, while rain and snowfall in the West tapers off briefly until a storm off the California coast feeds moisture into parts of Southern California through Friday, with more snow in the mountains.
Toward next weekend, several rounds of locally heavy rainfall should affect the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians.
The week shapes up as mostly sunny in Florida, with highs near or just above 80. The Carolinas will see some rain on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as next weekend, with highs in the 70s.
CLIMATE UPDATE
The year that’s about to close included numerous climate-related weather events across the globe, ranging from the dramatic to the devastating.
Here in the Berkshires, we’ll close the books on 2021 in this space next Monday with some facts and figures to chronicle the extreme rainfall and record-breaking warmth recorded by the National Weather Service’s automated weather stations in Pittsfield and North Adams.
Meanwhile, here are five of the most significant climate stories of the year:
— Even for skeptics, the impact of climate change served as a dramatic reality check in 2021. Intense heat waves in the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia that claimed 800 lives; hurricane-fueled devastation in Louisiana; flash floods in Tennessee; and the recent outbreak of tornadoes in six South and Midwest states, including Kentucky, are just several examples.
Nearly one in three Americans experienced a weather disaster over the summer, according to federal disaster declarations. California is considering ranking and naming heat waves. While many scientists agree that climate change makes Atlantic hurricanes more intense and less predictable, whether it makes them more frequent is unresolved. But this was the sixth year in a row that the Atlantic saw higher-than-average hurricane activity.
— Scientists agree that a long-term goal of limiting worldwide warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) to avoid the worst effects of climate change is elusive, despite being reinforced by last October’s U.N. summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The shortfall in commitments by the leading polluters among nearly 200 nations put the world on a path to heat up by 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 Fahrenheit). Nations agreed to revisit those targets by the end of 2022, but until then another year of setbacks seems inevitable.
— Some countries are underreporting their emissions, according to a Washington Post investigation that found a staggering gap between the emissions reported to the U.N. and what’s actually released into the air. The minimum estimate is 8.5 billion tons of greenhouse gases unreported — an amount larger than the yearly emissions of the U.S. The maximum estimate is 13 billion tons.
— By rejoining the Paris climate agreement and blocking the Keystone XL pipeline, President Biden reversed the worst of former President Trump’s 50 environmental-damaging measures. Biden added 30 new policies through executive actions and proposed 28 others, according to The Washington Post’s environmental action tracker.
— The biggest climate investment in U.S. history, the Biden administration’s $550 billion (over 10 years) portion of the $2 trillion Build Back Better plan, is struggling badly in Congress. With West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin opposing BBB, pulling a rabbit out of a hat to save that investment seems beyond the ability of even the most skilled Capitol Hill magicians.
Material from the Washington Post and the Associated Press was included in the climate update.