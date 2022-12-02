December gets off to a mild start in the Berkshires

For this weekend, it’s a mixed bag for the Berkshires, with rain and unusually mild temperatures near 50 on Saturday, along with strong winds. There should be an afternoon break in the rainfall before a cold front moves through in the early evening with another batch of showers.
Although it will be seasonably cold on Sunday, it will be tranquil with winds dying down along with clearing skies.
During the week, there may be a chance of occasional light snow before dawn on Tuesday, but a quick warmup to near 50 will be accompanied by more rain. It looks dry and somewhat cooler late in the week, but overall, a mellow period with no dramatic cold snaps, and minimal chances for snow.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Dec. 9-15 indicates temperatures below normal and precipitation near normal in western New England. Average temperatures for that period, based on National Weather Service records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, range from 22 to 37.
National overview
Florida will be warm and dry this weekend, but much of the nation from the Northeast into the South and Southwest can expect plenty of rain.
Polar air will surge southward into the central U.S. on Saturday as mild and wet weather will spread along the East Coast. However, reality will quick return on Sunday as blustery northwesterly winds usher in a fresh dose of arctic air into the region behind a sharp cold front.
Snow is expected this weekend across the higher terrain of Utah, Wyoming, and central Colorado
In California, two storms have been dropping southward along the Pacific coast, bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to a large part of the state. The second rainmaker may linger just off the coast, affecting Northern California on Saturday before pivoting into central and southern areas.
While several inches of rain and 1 to 3 feet of mountain snow will be welcome offsets for the region’s long-term drought, more will be needed this winter to make a major difference. Much of California and large portions of the western U.S. continue to experience moderate to exceptional drought conditions.
Next week, below normal temperatures are likely over most of the West and north-central states, with some heavier rainfall over portions of the east-central U.S. Snow, ice and freezing rain are expected from the south-central Plains through the Ohio Valley later in the week.
Winter preview
Snow shovels may be needed sooner rather than later in the East with the chance for plowable snow around the middle of December, the first of several stormy periods across the region this winter. AccuWeather foresees chances for more significant snowfall during the second half of January, then again around the end of the winter, including several nor'easters.
For the season, snowfall is expected to be below normal across the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and Tennessee Valley despite periods of stormy weather.
Areas with the highest chance for above-normal snowfall include New England and the Upper Midwest.
A blast of bitterly cold air will accompany the chance of snow in mid-December, with even colder Arctic intrusions expected later in the season.
The polar vortex may dip southward over the U.S. in February, unleashing the coldest air of the year. If the ground across the nation's heartland is covered in snow when the polar vortex arrives, it will allow the frigid air to reach all the way south to the Gulf Coast.
Climate report
Three Native tribes — two in Alaska, one in Washington state —will get $25 million each to relocate from coastal areas or rivers. It’s one of the federal government’s most significant efforts to relocate communities facing an urgent threat from climate change.
The three communities will use the funding to move their key buildings ro higher ground, away from rising waters. The Biden administration will give eight more tribes $5 million each to plan for relocation, The New York Times reported.
“It gave me goose bumps when I found out we got that money,” said Joseph John Jr., a council member in Newtok, a village in southwest Alaska where the land is quickly eroding. “It will mean a lot to us.”
The project, funded by the Interior Department, is an acknowledgment that a growing number of places around the U.S. can no longer be protected against changes brought by a warming planet. The spending is meant to create a blueprint for the federal government to help other communities, Native as well as non-tribal, move away from vulnerable areas, officials said.
“There are tribal communities at risk of being washed away,” President Biden said on Wednesday afternoon at a gathering of tribal leaders. The new funding, he added, will help tribes “move, in some cases, their entire communities back to safer ground.”