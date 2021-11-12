<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert breaking
WEATHER IN THE BERKSHIRES

Heavy rain plus clogged storm drains equals street flooding in Pittsfield

North Adams also reported more than 1 inch of rain from noon to 1 p.m.

  • 1 min to read
cars splash through flooding

Pittsfield Police on Friday direct traffic around a flooded section of East Street, where clogged storm drains caused street flooding after a burst of heavy rain.

PITTSFIELD — A strong push of colder air triggered a burst of heavy rain across much of Berkshire County about midday Friday, causing some flooding, especially in low-lying urban areas, as well as ponding of water on roadways.

peter skorput clearing leaves from flooded storm drain

Pittsfield Highway Department worker Peter Skorput clears leaves from storm drains on East Street on Friday, after heavy rains flooded city streets.

The quick-moving line of storms filled the National Weather Service’s gauge at Pittsfield Municipal Airport with just over 1 inch of rain, most of it from 11 a.m. to noon. The brief deluge followed a two-week period of hardly any rainfall, sparing the county from more serious flooding.

Wind-whipped rain cut visibility at times for motorists. A top wind gust of 37 mph was recorded at the Pittsfield airport about 11 a.m.

At Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, the National Weather Service reported more than 1 inch of rain from noon to 1 p.m. Sustained strong winds buffeted North Berkshire from midnight to noon, with a maximum gust of 40 mph about 3 a.m.

By early afternoon, the rain tapered off and the winds died down as temperatures dropped from midmorning highs near 60.

After a lull through early afternoon Saturday, a reinforcing shot of colder air by nightfall will be followed by rain showers and a slight possibility of snowflakes, with little or no accumulation expected, according to government forecasters.

jim shea clearing leaves from flooded storm drain

Jim Shea and other members of the Pittsfield Highway Department fanned out across the city Friday, clearing leaves from storm drains. Flooding from the heavy rains was particularly bad along East Street, outside f Pittsfield High School.

There will be a hint of winter in the air Sunday, with high temperatures in the 40s. A potential offshore storm could graze the Berkshires with a brief period of snow, or a mix of snow and rain, depending on elevation, after dark.

Any accumulation Sunday night and Monday would be limited to a coating or less than 1 inch in valley areas, with up to 2 inches in the higher terrain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all