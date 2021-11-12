Heavy rain plus clogged storm drains equals street flooding in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — A strong push of colder air triggered a burst of heavy rain across much of Berkshire County about midday Friday, causing some flooding, especially in low-lying urban areas, as well as ponding of water on roadways.

The quick-moving line of storms filled the National Weather Service’s gauge at Pittsfield Municipal Airport with just over 1 inch of rain, most of it from 11 a.m. to noon. The brief deluge followed a two-week period of hardly any rainfall, sparing the county from more serious flooding.

Wind-whipped rain cut visibility at times for motorists. A top wind gust of 37 mph was recorded at the Pittsfield airport about 11 a.m.

At Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, the National Weather Service reported more than 1 inch of rain from noon to 1 p.m. Sustained strong winds buffeted North Berkshire from midnight to noon, with a maximum gust of 40 mph about 3 a.m.

By early afternoon, the rain tapered off and the winds died down as temperatures dropped from midmorning highs near 60.

After a lull through early afternoon Saturday, a reinforcing shot of colder air by nightfall will be followed by rain showers and a slight possibility of snowflakes, with little or no accumulation expected, according to government forecasters.

There will be a hint of winter in the air Sunday, with high temperatures in the 40s. A potential offshore storm could graze the Berkshires with a brief period of snow, or a mix of snow and rain, depending on elevation, after dark.

Any accumulation Sunday night and Monday would be limited to a coating or less than 1 inch in valley areas, with up to 2 inches in the higher terrain.