The Berkshires could see near-record heat in the coming days. When is relief expected?

Unofficial end of summer? So says the post-Labor Day calendar — but no says an unseasonable tropical weather pattern that’s smothering the Berkshires and much of the Northeast with heat and high humidity.
Since early July, the county has been mostly spared from the persistent heat dome over the Southwest, Midwest, Deep South and Florida. In August, the high touched 80 only three times.
But now, “a large high pressure area over the Southeast is pumping heat and humidity into the Northeast," AccuWeather.com senior meteorologist Heather Zehr explained in an online post.
Starting on Sunday, we’ve topped 80 each day in Pittsfield, North Adams and the rest of the county. Tuesday's record high at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was 89 in 2018.
Temperatures may flirt with 90 over the next few days as a strong high pressure system has set up camp over the Northeast.
It’s pumping unseasonable high humidity and mid-summer temperatures over the region, with daily averages up to 15 degrees above normal, with no letup likely until this weekend.
For Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is predicting record highs near or around 90 in Berkshire County and surrounding areas, with lower-lying valleys likely to see the worst heat and humidity. The normal temperature range this week ranges from daytime highs of 74 to pre-dawn lows of 52, based on historical records at the Pittsfield airport.
The record highs for both Wednesday and Thursday at the airport stand at 89, in 1983 and 1945, respectively.
Until this week, this summer’s high was 90, back on June 2. The all-time high at the Pittsfield airport, based on records since 1939, was 95, hit three times — on July 3, 1966, July 6, 2010, and Sept. 2, 1953.
The hot spell will linger into the weekend, with cooler air slow to arrive. Showers and thunderstorms are possible starting on Thursday, and likely on Friday and Saturday before temperatures start a slow return toward seasonal averages on Sunday and beyond.
Beach and lake weather may find favor with a few early-September vacationers, but outdoor workers, school staff and students lacking air conditioning are likely to give a cold shoulder to the unwelcome encore of summer, with the autumn equinox just over two weeks away.
The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates temperatures tilting below normal from Sept. 12-18 while rainfall should be about average.
Closing the books on “meteorological summer” defined as June 1 through Aug. 31, rainfall at the Pittsfield Airport totaled 19.7 inches. That’s a local record for this century, topping the previous high water mark of 18.7 inches, set in June through August of 2021.
This summer’s heavy rains led to flooding across New England in July and caused millions of dollars of damage in parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.
In Massachusetts, the July rains flooded an estimated 110 farms, totaling 2,700 acres, according to the state Department of Agricultural Resources. Financial losses topped $15 million.
Torrential downpours in North Adams caused at least $2 million in damage from downtown flooding in the city, and about $1 million in Clarksburg, where the Town Hall was flooded.
Five-day forecast
Wednesday: After early-morning fog lifts, sunny, highs in the upper-80s. Mostly clear at night, low in the mid-60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, a 30 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, highs near 90, overnight lows 65-70.
Friday: Partly cloudy, a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high around 75, nighttime low in the mid-60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, 70 percent of showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon and at night; high near 80, dropping to mid-60s overnight.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 60 percent chance of showers, high around 75, low in the upper 50s.
Source: National Weather Service