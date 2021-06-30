One more day in the sauna, along with strong to severe thunderstorms predicted for Wednesday afternoon.
Then, with the gradual advance of cooler air from southern Canada, sweltering Berkshirites can look forward to a few cooler days, beginning Thursday until early next week.
However, the likelihood of daily thunderstorms will persist into Independence Day, potentially marring the celebratory holiday weekend, according to government forecasters.
The storm threat should pass just in time for Sunday evening events, including Tanglewood’s Boston Pops spectacular, with 9,000 tickets distributed, the maximum allowed for this summer’s festival.
Following two days of 90-degree highs recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, a third reading at 90 or above on Wednesday would mark an official heat wave, as defined by the National Weather Service. While hot spells are increasingly common in the region, heat waves are still rare, though the difference probably doesn’t mean much to residents seeking relief from the tropical air mass.
A heat advisory for the county south of Pittsfield remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, based on the combination of expected temperatures around 90 and high humidity.
The entire county is targeted for strong to severe thunderstorms, most likely in the late afternoon and evening. The hazardous weather alert also covers southern Vermont, eastern New York and most of Massachusetts, though not the Cape, the Islands, and the far southeastern corner of the state.
The National Weather Service detailed the following hazards for Wednesday afternoon and evening:
- Damaging winds that could down trees and power lines, with isolated structural damage possible in the strongest storms.
- Deadly cloud-to-ground lightning.
- Potential heat illnesses caused by the predicted 90-degree highs combined with the tropical humidity.
The enhanced risk of storms is based on the expected intensity, frequency and widespread impact of thundershowers over the region, forecasters stated, including very heavy downpours.
The record high for Wednesday at Pittsfield’s airport is 91, recorded in 1944. Tuesday’s top reading of 90 was one degree below the record set in the same year. Monday’s 90-degree maximum tied the previous high for the date in 1966.
Although the cooler air arrives on Thursday, chances of thunderstorms continue until Sunday afternoon, but it will feel less muggy and more comfortable with high temperatures around 70 to 75 each day, dropping into the upper 50s overnight.