Will drought conditions affect fall foliage in the Berkshires?

Every fall, visitors flock to the Berkshires and other New England destinations to take in the vibrant colors of autumn.
But the ongoing drought has some climate and forest specialists concerned that leaf colors may be muted.
Without significant beneficial rain and crisp early morning temperatures, fall foliage could be delayed and less vibrant, according to AccuWeather long-range forecasters as well as climate and forestry specialists.
Despite scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday, rainfall since mid-May, as tallied by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, has totaled just 9 inches, compared to the normal of 14 inches for the period. For August so far, only 0.80 inches have fallen as of midday Wednesday, far short of the 3-inch long-term average for the first 24 days of this month.
The U.S. Drought Monitor places eastern Berkshire County in a severe drought, while the western half is in a moderate category. Statewide, three-quarters of Massachusetts has been in the severe or extreme category.
“It’s not going to be a great fall for observing leaf colors,” AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said. He blamed the dry summer and frequent hot spells for the prospects of a somewhat dull season.
“A lot of variables come into play for fall foliage,” Kines explained in a phone interview from AccuWeather’s headquarters in State College, Pa. “So far we haven’t had any of the good ones. You need beneficial rains, you don’t want it really hot, but we’ve struck out on those.”
He acknowledged a chance that enough rain in the early summer may have spared trees from extreme stress. “But I suspect that damage has been done. A good dose of rain in the next week or so might be enough to save us, but we’re getting to the point of no return,” Kines commented.
Although no one wants a tropical storm to hit the region, he added, fringe effects from an offshore system dumping some sustained rainfall on western New England would be helpful. “But it doesn’t look like it will happen,” he predicted, since August is on track for the least tropical storm and hurricane activity in the western Atlantic region in 60 years.
At Yankee Magazine, fall foliage expert Jim Salge offered a more upbeat view. He told The Eagle that there’s reason to keep hope alive for a decent leaf-peeping season in the Berkshires. But the best viewing will be in northern New England, including Vermont’s Green Mountains and New Hampshire’s White Mountains, as well as western Maine, where rainfall has been adequate.
“With the warmer weather and the drought, we’re expecting a shorter than usual season, that’s a guarantee, and plenty of red colors, more likely than not,” he said in a phone interview from Yankee’s headquarters in Dublin, N.H. “Reds are beautiful, some of our best foliage years have been abnormally dry years.”
Second to third week of October is now typically prime time in the Berkshires, a week or two later than decades ago, Salge explained. This year should be no exception. “There’s certainly color beforehand and lots of lingering color afterwards, since you have a lot of mixed oak forests,” he added.
At the Nature Conservancy, Karen Lombard, director of stewardship and restoration for Massachusetts, expects a delay on the onset of fall color as the metabolic process of trees producing leaf change slows down. She also stressed the importance of cool mornings in September to produce some colorful foliage by mid- to late-October.
But, she cautioned in a phone interview from Northampton, if the drought persists, leaves are likely to turn brown prematurely and dry out. “Species such as maples that provide the most brilliant displays are more sensitive to drought than other species,” she said.
Six Berkshire County communities currently have drought-induced water restrictions. But some locals 'just don't care about that.' Here's why you should ...
Continued above-normal temperatures also reduce the vibrancy of the foliage, Lombard added.
Salge described the county as “kind of in-between” the worst drought conditions in eastern Massachusetts and the minimally-affected mountains of northern New England. “Berkshire County’s drought’s not terribly severe,” he pointed out, so he summarized the upcoming season here as “briefly bright, on time or maybe a little late. Any rain from now into early October is only going to be beneficial.”
Cool early mornings in September are essential, Salge emphasized. But in recent decades, overnight lows have been trending much warmer. “Since changing daylight is the same every year, what really kick-starts the foliage is crisp overnights,” he said. “Since we’re getting fewer of those than has been traditional in September, the foliage is getting delayed.”
“A lot of the trees in western Massachusetts and northern New England are still green and doing their thing,” said Salge, unlike the Boston metro area where some leaves and lawns have turned brown due to the extreme drought in that region.
His main concern involving the economic impact is that many residents of the New York and Boston metro areas, seeing the worst effects of the drought, “may skip the Berkshires this year.”
Lindsey Schmid, senior vice-president of tourism and marketing for 1Berkshire, the economic development agency, pointed out that “visitors also take advantage of our outdoor recreation sites along with our cultural sites as all of them still are open throughout the foliage season.”
“We see less midweek travel during this time than the summer as kids are back in school and vacation time has been taken so the travelers come when they are free on the weekends,” Schmid said in an email. “Based on metrics on our website, berkshires.org, we get the same amount of interest in the Berkshires in September and October as we get for the summer months.”
Citing changes in travel trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she touted the region as “an even more alluring destination in the fall as it is less crowded than summer and an easy destination to visit for just a couple nights.”