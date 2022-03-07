A brief flirtation with springlike warmth is ending as the leading edge of colder air slices into the Berkshires late Monday, prompting a wind advisory from the National Weather Service.
The alert, in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday, calls for west winds blowing steadily from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.
Tree limbs could be blown down and scattered power disruptions are possible, government forecasters stated. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle,” they added. “Secure outdoor objects.”
A storm pushing into the Northeast from the Ohio Valley is expected to douse the area with at least a half inch of rainfall by Monday evening. Before the colder air arrives, highs could reach the low 50s in the Berkshires, but nowhere near Sunday’s record-breaking late-afternoon high of 62 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. The previous record for March 6 had been 56 in 1991.
The high in North Adams was 69 on Sunday at Harriman & West Airport.
With drying out on Tuesday, temperatures will be seasonable, with highs near 40, with strong winds gradually dying down. The rest of the week will be partly to mostly cloudy and slightly milder until the next rainstorm arrives for Friday night and Saturday.