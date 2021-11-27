Berkshires residents across the county woke up to a layer of snow on the holiday weekend.
Pittsfield residents saw anywhere from 8 to 7 inches of snow, according to National Weather Service data. Lenox and Savoy each saw 5 1/2 inches of snowfall, while in Stockbridge the total was 5 inches and in Cheshire it was closer to 4 inches.
In Williamstown, just over 4 inches fell, with 3 in Clarksburg, 2 in Becket and 5 in Richmond.
Over the New York border in Columbia County, North Austerlitz, N.Y., recorded a whopping foot of snow, while Canaan, N.Y., saw eight inches of snow come down.