First snow of the season brings light accumulation, ice to the Berkshires

The elk statue and fence around it encased in ice

The ice encrusted Elk on the Trail monument at the eastern summit of the Mohawk Trail in Florida on Wednesday morning after the region got its first snowfall overnight. While most of the snow in the lower elevations turned to rain, snow remained on the ground in some of the hilltowns with higher altitudes.

It was just a taste of winter weather to come, but Tuesday night’s light snowfall tested motorists’ driving skills in the Berkshires, especially during the predawn hours. After sunrise, temperatures rose above freezing and occasional shafts of sunlight helped melt the light accumulation of snow and glaze of ice.

At daybreak, only 2 inches of snow was measured at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, AccuWeather.com reported, with about the same on the ground at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams.

Other totals compiled by National Weather Service observers ranged from 1 to 2 inches in Stockbridge, Becket, Lanesborough and Clarksburg. Savoy topped the chart, though with less than 3 inches.

A woman walks with her dog

A woman walks with her dog on Wednesday along Route 7 in Lanesborough through the snow. 

The season’s first snowy sampling turned to rain in time to ease the morning commuter for folks heading to work or school. By early afternoon, breaks of sun helped accelerate what little snow remained.

Clouds will persist, with some sunshine, on Thursday and Friday, followed by sunny days and clear nights expected from Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures will remain below normal for mid-November, with highs in the mid-30s and overnight lows in the mid- and upper teens.

Photos: First snowfall of the season in the Berkshires

The Berkshires got its first snowfall of the season overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. While much of the snow melted away by Wednesday afternoon, there were still pockets of snow and ice.

Slightly milder temperatures are forecast by next Wednesday, and no significant wintry weather is in sight for the Berkshires through Thanksgiving Day.

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.

