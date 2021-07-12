More precipitation is in the forecast Monday for an already rain-soaked Berkshire County.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Berkshires until 2 p.m. Up to an inch of additional rainfall is possible, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
"Heavy rainfall may result in localized flash flooding especially in poor drainage and urban areas," the advisory stated. "Some smaller streams may quickly rise out of their banks."
Rainfall from June 29 to July 9 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport has totaled 5.9 inches. The long-term average for the entire month of July in Pittsfield is just over 4 inches.