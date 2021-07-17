PITTSFIELD — Berkshire county is not getting relief from the summer rain this weekend.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of western New England, including the Berkshires, starting Saturday afternoon and extending until midday Sunday.
"It looks like we're getting anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall," said Brett Rathbun, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albany. "Easily most places should end up with over an inch of rainfall.”
Flash Flood Watch noon today to noon SUN for most of eastern NY & western New England excluding the southern Dacks. Isolated to scattered severe t-storms are possible with damaging winds the main threat. An isolated TOR is possible in Slight Risk area. #nywx #vtwx #mawx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/ie71JRUupk— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) July 17, 2021
In July alone, 7.75 inches of rain has been recorded in Pittsfield, more than five inches above the normal amount for that period, Rathbun said.
“Oh my god, that's a lot of rain," he said.
North Adams had a similar amount of rainfall in July, according to Rathbun.
More rain on top of an already soggy month could lead to problems.
“The ground is really saturated and in a lot of places it just can't hold any more water," Rathbun said. "Really any additional rainfall we're going to be seeing later this afternoon … can easily lead to flash flooding. That's basically what lead us to issue this flash flood watch.”
If you're driving, be cautious of roads that look flooded, Rathbun said.
"Don't think you can drive through it and completely be confident the road beneath it is there … Please turn around and don't drive through it," he said.
In southern Vermont and New York state, Rathbun said, some roads have been washed away.