Flood watch announced for Berkshire County through Monday

Today through Monday evening, a flood watch will be in place for Berkshire County.
The watch begins at 2 p.m. and ends Monday at 8 p.m., the National Weather Service says. "Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall" is possible, according to the service.
The watch also applies to portions of northwestern Connecticut, New York and southern Vermont. NWS warns of flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and "other low-lying and flood-prone locations" due to runoff, as well as street flooding.
Tonight, the Berkshires has a 90 percent chance of rain, as well as a chance of thunderstorms. It's predicted to be a humid night, with lows in the mid-60s. Monday also has a 90 percent chance of rain, as well as a chance of thunderstorms that may produce heavy rainfall.
The NWS suggests that residents pay attention to river banks and culverts, which can become "unstable and unsafe" during the storm and monitor further weather reports for flash flood warnings.