A look at flooding in the Berkshires: Clarksburg Town Hall is taking on water like 'the Titanic'

A drenching rain event soaked the Berkshires overnight — a deluge that continues Monday. In some areas of Berkshire County, heavy rains flooded roads and overwhelmed natural and man-made drainage systems.

“I’m kind of figuring out how Noah felt,” said Clarksburg Town Administrator Carl McKinney.

McKinney ran through the effects of the storm on Clarksburg, noting that Millard Avenue, which is on the line with North Adams, has had some “serious damage.”

McKinney said the basement of Clarksburg Town Hall is taking on water.

“Town hall has taken on a comparable amount of water to the Titanic, so we’ve got that tarped off to re-divert the water elsewhere, and we’ve got the sump pumps on,” McKinney said. “We’re working on getting some clay in to armor it, but this happened quicker than we were able to react.”

McKinney said the town is monitoring the North Branch of the Hoosic River because it is up 5 to 6 feet higher than usual.

“It’s got another 5 feet to go before it hits the bridge at Route 8 and East Road,” McKinney said.

As of 9:30 a.m., though, nothing had happened in Clarksburg that required the diversion of traffic.

WASHINGTON FLOODING

In the town of Washington, officials said Route 8 is flooded at the Town Park and Frost Road near Washington Mountain Road on Monday and they advised drivers to “seek alternate routes or be prepared to take precautions in these areas.”

Elsewhere in town, other culverts in town are approaching flood stage and the highway crew is monitoring the best they can. Residents were being advised to check culverts underneath their driveways for debris blockage.

SOME ROADS CLOSED IN GREAT BARRINGTON, SHEFFIELD

In an effort to keep people from driving through deep water, the Great Barrington Fire Department posted a warning to Facebook on Monday morning, saying there’s no telling what is under that water, and to not risk it. Moving water is non-negotiable, the post said.

“Do NOT Drive into moving water,” the post said. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Some motorists took a few chances, however.

“People didn’t listen to us and they kept going around the signs,” said Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, as he drove around Monday morning checking on problem roadways that police had closed due to flooding.

As the rain slowed around 6 a.m. Storti added, the catch basins were beginning to absorb the overflows. Route 41 near Welcome Street had the worst flooding, he said, noting that it had mostly cleared up by around 9 a.m.

In Sheffield, police had to close a washed-out Weatogue Road near Bartholemew’s Cobble, said Police Chief Eric Munson III. The road is dirt and so this is a “chronic issue," he said.

A section of Rannapo Road also had to be closed, Munson said, due to water that in some places reached 1 1/2 feet deep.

“It’s messy,” he said, noting that the Housatonic River “is very high.”

OTHER AREAS OF THE BERKSHIRES

In Dalton, Police Sgt. Geoff Powell said there had been no flooding as of about 10:45 a.m.

"So far, in our town, we have some slow rising low-level ponds. As of right now all our roadways are fully drained and open," he said.

He said there were some "slow-rising, low-level ponds," and that Pomeroy Manor, a housing complex for the elderly in the lowest-lying area of town was being watched.

In Pittsfield, police said there had been no reports of flooding.

KEEPING AN EYE ON INFRASTRUCTURE

According to Adams Town Administrator Jay Green, the town’s Department of Public Works is monitoring flood conveyances, most of which were flowing water as of 10 a.m.

“The Jordan Street culvert had substantial water flow through it,” Green said. “That culvert is due for reconstruction using FEMA funds, so that area is being monitored.”

Green said Adams’ aging infrastructure requires a more comprehensive approach to storm responses.

“We have sustained significant rainfall. The system is working, but as with all infrastructure that’s very old, it’s labor-intensive, and we can’t do it all,” Green said.

Green asked that residents be patient with the town, and that they report any flooding safety issues to the DPW office, at which point the town will prioritize and address.

For the past 5 to 6 years Adams has been paying close attention to flood conveyances, Green said. Some are on private property, which restricts access. And some are undersized based on the type of storms the Berkshires has seen recently.

“We’re getting a lot of rainfall in a short period of time, and the conveyances weren’t designed to handle that,” Green said. “If you get a storm like this with a substantial amount of rainfall in a short period of time, it will tax every town and community’s infrastructure because of the way it was designed.”

Eagle reporters Jane Kauffman, Sten Spinella, Clarence Fanto and Heather Bellow contributed to this story.