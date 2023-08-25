A dry, pleasant forecast? The chances look good for the last weekend of August

After a gloomy Friday, the weekend looks much brighter. While a strong cold front will approach the Berkshires on Saturday afternoon, the odds of any thunderstorms or showers are low, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Following a partly cloudy day and evening, humidity will drop and by early Sunday temperatures should be in the mid-50s, normal for late August. The rest of the day should be sunny and pleasant, with only a 20 percent chance of a stray shower, leading into a mostly clear and cool night as temperatures drop into the low-50s.
A dry Monday will be followed by increasing chances of rain as a strengthening wet weather system approaches from the Great Lakes. Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are most likely Tuesday night into Wednesday, with that timing subject to the track and speed of that system.
Sunshine returns for Thursday, and the early forecast — subject to change — indicates that at least the first half of the Labor Day weekend should be dry with seasonable temperatures. For the rest of the summer season’s last three-day holiday break, it’s too early to say.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend, west of Bermuda. As of midday Friday, AccuWeather.com meteorologists believe that Franklin and its potentially damaging winds will stay well to the east of New England during the upcoming weekend. West winds are expected to protect Berkshire County and the rest of the Northeast from any close encounter with Franklin.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for the first week of September indicates temperatures will be near normal, with rainfall expected to be slightly below normal. The historical average temperature for early September, recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport since 1939, ranges from the mid-50s to the mid-70s.
With three minutes of decline each day, daylight drops below 13 hours on Sept. 5, with sunrise at 6:22 a.m. and sunset at 7:20 p.m. The autumn equinox is on Sept. 23 at 2:49 a.m.
At the risk of rushing the season, several specialists are predicting especially colorful, vibrant fall foliage, thanks to frequent rainfalls alternating with sunny days this month. “Those are the kind of conditions that trees really like,” according to Richard Primack, a Boston University biology professor specializing in plant ecology.
“They do very well when there is an abundance of rainfall and sunny weather to dry out leaves and drain away, thriving in temperatures that are ‘just right,’” he told the Boston Globe. “If it’s too dry, leaves will change colors early and fall to the ground. Too wet and they will suffer from fungi and insect attacks. I predict a pretty dramatic display with all the leaves changing color at once.”
Joshua Halman, a program manager for Vermont’s Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation, suggested that the leaves are looking extremely healthy this year.
Day by Day . . .
Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms, high in the mid-70s. Mostly cloudy at night, low near 55.
Sunday: Partly sunny, around 70, 20 percent chance of afternoon showers; partly cloudy after dark, low 50-55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, mid-70s, partly cloudy at night, low in the mid-50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 75, 30 percent chance of afternoon showers; 50 percent chance of nighttime showers, low in the upper-50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, near 70, 50 percent chance of showers. Some clouds at night, low around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high in the mid-60s. partly cloudy after dark, overnight low in the upper 40’s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, high near 70, nighttime low around 50.
Saturday (Sept. 2): Mostly sunny, high 70-75, some cloudiness overnight, low in the mid-50s.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County.