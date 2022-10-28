It’s been a welcome gift for us who live here and for our many visitors to have enjoyed a terrific “leaf-peeping” season” (some folks call it “leaf-peeking”).
Every weekend has been blessed with ideal weather. The foliage has been brilliant and long-lasting beyond expectations and prognostications. Except for the mid-month medium-chill, daytime highs have been well above normal, especially this past week. And we’ve had enough rain on a few weekdays to remove the county from the U.S. Drought Monitor’s moderate and severe categories.
Halloween weekend will be no exception — clear to partly cloudy skies, calm wind, pleasant temperatures during the day. Halloween evening on Monday could be somewhat showery, but no steady rain is anticipated though weather systems can be tricky even for professional forecasters at the National Weather Service.
So, plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, highs near 60, calm wind and overnight lows normally chilly for late October, around 30.
After the potential light showers Monday evening, the rest of the week will feature fair skies and above-normal afternoon highs.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Nov. 4-10 indicates high confidence for continuing above-average temperatures and a likelihood of below-normal rainfall.
Normal highs and lows for the coming week range from the mid-50s to the low-30s. Eastern Standard Time returns Nov. 6, a week from this Sunday, so look forward to brighter early mornings for a while, but with a downside — darkening late afternoons.
National overview
Much of the nation will enjoy tranquil, mild weather for the final weekend of October, but heavy rain is likely from the Southern Plains into the lower and mid-Mississippi Valley. Rain and high-elevation snow will be moving into the Pacific Northwest.
Next week, most of the East will remain rain free with above normal temperatures east of the Rockies — the warmest daytime highs will be in the upper Midwest as well as the northern and central Plains. A rainstorm is predicted over the central U.S. late next week. Most of the West will see well below normal temperatures by midweek, continuing into next weekend.
In South Florida, partly cloudy skies are expected with showers possible, but no heavy rainfall, as daytime highs reach the low to mid-80s. On the state’s Gulf Coast, mostly sunny skies are forecast through the week, with highs in the mid-80s.
After a cloudy weekend with showers possible, the Carolinas will be partly cloudy for the rest of the week, with daytime highs well up in the 70s.
The Los Angeles metro area will be dry through the week, with highs 70-75 early in the week, dropping to the low 60s from Wednesday onward. Northern California will see partly cloudy skies all week, with showers possible on Tuesday and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Climate report
A winter wet season helps California replenish its reservoirs and fragile water supply with mountain snows and valley rainstorms — at least historically.
But, for the fourth straight winter, no relief is in sight from the persistent statewide drought. The National Weather Service predicts another warm and dry winter for much of the state — with drought persisting or getting worse. Now, experts are sounding the alarm about what a fourth consecutive drought year could mean, according to the Washington Post.
“While California has seen a fourth year of drought as recently as 2012-2016 … this will be the first drought that includes shortage issues on the Colorado River,” said Michael Anderson, California’s state climatologist with the Department of Water Resources.
The Colorado River, once considered a guaranteed supply for Southern California, is in crisis, with states set to negotiate possible cutbacks to keep Lake Mead from plummeting to dangerously low levels. It is just 150 feet from “dead pool” level, below which water could not flow downstream.
There is some hope that the northern portion of the state could be in better shape, since the government forecasters call for equal chances for above- and below-normal precipitation. However, there is plenty of uncertainty in long-range forecasts, and the season will largely be determined by moisture-rich atmospheric river storms: how strong they are, where they land — and where they don’t.
“We’re playing Russian roulette with the weather, and that’s always a bad idea,” said Felicia Marcus of Stanford University’s Water in the West program and the former chair of the State Water Resources Control Board. “When the Sierras have been dry, Southern California has been bailed out by the Colorado. We have been lucky, and our system has been based on that luck.”
The past three years mark California’s third significant drought period of the 21st century — part of the larger climate change-fueled “mega-drought” in the West that is now in its 23rd year, 19 of which have been dry.