One stormy day, one sunny day. That’s the weekend menu (no substitutions!) as the season-long pattern of volatile weather persists, at least for another week.
The government’s Storm Prediction Center includes Berkshire County in a slight risk of severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening, with high humidity and temperatures topping 80.
As the leading edge of cooler air approaches, that means a variety of severe hazards are on the table, though some parts of the area may escape any significant impact. Wherever the storms hit, look for possible strong winds and locally heavy downpours, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
A calmer, cooler day is expected for Sunday, with just a low probability of showers. Sunday night and most of Monday should be dry and relatively tranquil, but by evening, clouds should be rolling in ahead of the next storm system.
Tuesday could be a partial washout if a widespread soaking rain develops, as some computer models suggest. But timing and intensity of the system remains challenging.
Gradual drying out is in prospect for Wednesday, and a reprieve is expected on Thursday, with mostly clear skies ahead of the following weekend, which looks cloudy, warmer and more humid. Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
Any likelihood of a change in the summer-long wet weather pattern?
A caboose may be in sight in the train of storm systems affecting the Northeast, but not for another week. "It looks like the jet stream will retreat northward during mid- to late August and that should allow much warmer conditions to expand to more of the East," according to AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.
That change could reduce the frequency of thundershower activity in New England, compared to the summer so far.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicates a decent chance of above-normal temperatures along with near-normal rainfall for Aug. 18-24.
As for the peak hurricane season, it’s been off to a slow start along the Atlantic coast. But CPC scientists have increased their prediction to an above-normal level of activity for the Atlantic region. Forecasters cite current ocean and atmospheric conditions, such as record-warm Atlantic sea surface temperatures.
Thus, there’s a 60 percent chance of an above-average number of named tropical storms (14 to 21), with 6 to 11 of them become full-fledged hurricanes, and as many as 5 becoming major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or more.
Day by day
Saturday: Partly cloudy, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms possible, 50 percent chance, high in the low 80s, nighttime low 60-65.
Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 80, slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy at night, low 55-60.
Monday: Partly sunny, mid-70s; mostly cloudy after dark, overnight showers likely, low 60-65.
Tuesday: Morning showers likely, then some sunshine, mid-70s. Partly cloudy at night, chance of early-evening showers, upper-50s.
Wednesday: Some clouds, mid-70s, down to upper-50s at night.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, mid-70s; partly cloudy overnight, 55-60.
Friday: Cloudy, humid. near 80, down to near 60 at night.
Saturday (Aug. 19): Mostly cloudy, high 75-80, low 55-60.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County.