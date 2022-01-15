PITTSFIELD — A frigid weekend that featured sub-zero temperatures in Berkshire County on Saturday is expected to finish in a snowy flourish on Sunday night.
A deep low pressure system that developed Saturday is expected to meander up the Eastern seaboard Sunday into Monday and drop between 1 and 3 inches on the Berkshires late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The chance of precipitation in the Berkshires on Sunday night is 90 percent, and the majority of the snow is expected to fall after 2 a.m.
Temperatures were in the single digits in the Berkshires Saturday. Sunday is expected to be sunny with high temperatures near 21 degrees, but with wind chill values as low as minus 8 degrees.
Wind chill values reached as low as minus 32 in Adams early Saturday morning. Peru and Williamstown saw minus 31 wind chill value. The wind chill value at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was minus 26 degrees at 6:54 a.m.
Low temperatures at the National Weather Service's local weather automated observation centers Saturday morning were minus 6 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport and minus 5 at Harriman-West Airport in North Adams. The all-time low temperature at Pittsfield Municipal Airport on Jan. 15 was minus 22 degrees in 1957, while the all-time low was minus 26 degrees on Jan. 27, 1994, according to the National Weather Service, whose records date back to 1939.
The low temperatures around the Berkshires Saturday morning ranged from minus 4 in Becket, East Otis and Alford to minus 10 in Adams.