Smoky Canadian wildfire haze makes a comeback in the Berkshires: Here’s when it will be worst

An unwelcome return visitor from north of the border has prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to issue an air quality alert for Berkshire County as well as four other counties in western and central portions of Massachusetts.
In effect until midnight Monday, the advisory cites the advance of a smoky plume from Canadian wildfires.
The alert means that concentrations of fire-related pollutants may approach or exceed levels that are unhealthy for certain groups, including sensitive children and adults, such as those with asthma, lung or heart disease, as well as older adults.
Sensitive children and adults should limit prolonged outdoor activity, Mass DEP advises.
At least 580 wildfires are still burning out of control, many of them in Quebec and Ontario, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Several hundred more are still active but contained.
The intrusion of the unhealthy air is the third recent incident, similar to multi-day outbreaks in early June and at the end of the month.
By midday Monday, air quality monitors in Pittsfield, North Adams, Great Barrington and Otis showed readings surging toward 100 and above, the threshold for unhealthy air alerts affecting sensitive groups.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow Index runs from 0 to 500; the higher the number, the greater the level of air pollution. The forecast for Berkshire County indicated that the worst air quality, with levels above 100, was expected in the late afternoon Monday.
Because of a wind shift into the northwest, the plume of polluted air is moving eastward, stretching from Chicago and other midwest points as far east as Vermont and western Massachusetts.
Early last month, the level of smoke became so unhealthy that many U.S. and Canadian cities set records. Visibility decreased to startling degrees in cities, including New York, Toronto and Cincinnati. In some places, smoke from the fires blanketed the sky in an orange haze. That smoke was traced to wildfires burning in Quebec.