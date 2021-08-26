Get ready for another scorcher.
A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Berkshire County. A high temperature of about 90 degrees is expected in Pittsfield, with heat index values reaching 100.
"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," stated an advisory from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
"When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible."
Anyone who is overcome by heat should move to a cool, shaded location, the weather service warned.
To view the latest forecast, visit weather.gov/aly.