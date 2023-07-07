The heat goes on, along with tropical humidity. And a washout seems likely Monday before things start to dry out

Blazing sunshine, blistering heat, tropical humidity and pop-up thunderstorms, some potentially severe.
That’s now the summertime Berkshires brew, like a late-arriving and not entirely welcome party guest.
The heat goes on through the weekend, easing its grip during the upcoming work week. Chances of showers and thunderstorms persist each day, though with lowering odds from Tuesday onward.
While Planet Earth endured its three warmest days on record this past week, the Northeast took its turn as the latest slice of the nation to feel the effects of climate change plus El Niño.
During El Niño, unusually warm Pacific Ocean water is pushed eastward toward the west coast of the Americas, according to the government’s National Ocean Service. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position, producing persistent heat in the northern U.S.
On Saturday here in the Berkshires, the National Weather Service predicts that after early-morning fog burns off, some sunshine breaks out with just a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers later in the day. Nothing severe is expected. Highs near 85 will combine with muggy tropical air. Saturday night looks mostly cloudy, but there’s only a low-odds chance of any rain.
A stormy, humid Sunday is highly likely, with potentially heavy showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon into the evening, but temperatures cooling off into the mid-70s. Anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain may fall, leading to some flooding concerns.
AccuWeather.com meteorologists warn that a surge in moisture could evolve into flooding downpours and travel disruptions Sunday afternoon through Monday.
Street flooding and sharp rises on small streams are possible. A flood watch for flash flooding may be posted. While main rivers should generally remain within their banks, some smaller streams could approach flood stage.
Widespread soaking rain — with a possible washout — is likely on Monday. Improvement is expected during the rest of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures slightly above normal. Chances of showers are well below 50-50.
The extended outlook for July 14-20 indicates near average temperatures but above normal rainfall, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The historical average temperature in Berkshire County during that period ranges from 58 to 80, the first of three warmest weeks of the year.
The Outlook is a look ahead at the weather in the Berkshires this weekend, next week and beyond.
Day by Day . . .
Saturday: Partly sunny, a 40 percent of afternoon showers and thunderstorms high 85. Mostly cloudy at night, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low near 65.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mid-70s, 70 percent of afternoon and nighttime showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall, overnight low around 65; 1 to 3 inches of rain possible.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, 75-80, with a 60 percent chance of afternoon and after-dark showers and thunderstorms, nighttime low near 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, around 80, 30 percent chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms, then clearing at night, low around 60.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 85, overnight low near 65.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 80-85, nighttime low around 65, 40 percent chance of showers.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, high in the mid-70s, overnight low near 60.
Saturday (July 15): Cloudy, high in the upper-70s, low 60-65.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County