Heavy early morning rains batter Pittsfield, South County towns

Beneficial, much-needed rain. That’s what government forecasters predicted, and that’s what Berkshire County got on Thursday morning, and then some — buckets-full in deluge after deluge.
The downpours wiped out the rain shortfall that was about to place the county into an abnormally dry, pre-drought mode.
But it was too much of a good thing for some, especially morning commuters contending with instant ponds on highways and byways that made traveling challenging for several hours. No immediate flooding problems were reported from police countywide by 8 a.m.
Current radar shows most of the steady rain has moved to our north and east. The exception is the southern Adirondacks + upper Hudson Valley where showers continue through the next few hours. For the rest of the region, just isolated showers are expected through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/yHeGAVS0tW— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) June 9, 2022
The National Weather Service recorded 1.34 inches at its Pittsfield Municipal Airport rain gauge, and 1.05 inches at Harriman & West Airport in North Adams through 9 a.m. In general, the heaviest rain was reported from Pittsfield through South County.
Rainfall for May and the first nine days of June now totals 4.72 inches, just shy of the normal 5.25 inches for the period, according to AccuWeather’s database for Pittsfield, based on government reports.
Urban and poor drainage flooding and isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out in the southern half of the county, forecasters cautioned. Rises on area rivers and streams can be expected, but flooding on main-stem rivers such as the Housatonic is not anticipated thanks to moderate water levels that preceded Thursday’s torrential rainfall.
By mid-morning, the intense but fast-moving storm that originated in the Ohio Valley was fast-tracking toward the Canadian maritime provinces. A drier airmass with ample sunshine and seasonable temperatures is forecast for Friday. There will be showers and isolated thunderstorms at times over the weekend.
“It will be far from a washout though, so those with outdoor plans may be able to salvage them,” said Dan Thompson at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The U.S. Drought Monitor had placed most of Massachusetts, except Berkshire County, in an abnormally dry pre-drought category in its Thursday report, compiled before the rainstorm. Several southeastern counties were moved into a moderate drought status.