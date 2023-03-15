They heavy snow was too much for a Savoy couple's hoop house. Now they're trying to save the $12,000 in hay inside

SAVOY — While power was restored to much of Berkshire County and some communities began digging out from the nor’easter Wednesday morning, it wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon that Jazzmyn Tulloch and Frank Levesque felt the full weight of the storm.
The estimated 3 feet of heavy snow cracked the metal frame holding up their $12,500 hoop house that held $12,000 worth of hay for their animals.
Tulloch and Levesque had spent all day Tuesday and Wednesday shuttling back and forth between their new farm in Windsor — where they tend to two cows, chickens and ducks, and trying to keep ahead of the storm by shoveling and plowing with the use of a 4550 Mahindra tractor.
“People will sometimes cut through the plastic in order to save the structure,” Tulloch said. “We were focusing on getting access to the animals in Windsor.”
Tulloch wasn’t optimistic that insurance would pay to replace the hoop house because it’s not a permanent structure, but she intended to check.
Meantime, they're hoping to salvage the hay.
Tulloch and Levesque, though, may have had an easier time riding out the storm than some of their neighbors in Savoy, whose roads were literally impassable.
At noon Wednesday, 317 people in Savoy were without power. By 5 p.m., that number had dropped to 26.
Savoy appealed to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to pay for the rental of two D3 bulldozers from Pittsfield to dig out the roads, including Bernard, Briar and Haskins roads.
Two crew members from Savoy’s high department headed down to get those bulldozers.
Gerry Bergeron, who is chair of Savoy’s Select Board, was out plowing Wednesday morning in his semiretirement.
“I've been out with my truck this morning already for probably four hours and it's just getting [to the point where] I can't move it anymore. So I gotta go back and get my loader,” he said. He estimated Savoy’s total snowfall at close to 4 feet.
Bergeron’s day started at 4 a.m. Tuesday and lasted until between 5:30 and 6 p.m. On Wednesday, he started his day at 3:30 a.m.
“Everybody's so busy,” Bergeron said.