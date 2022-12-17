<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Heavy, wet snow downed trees and wires in Berkshire hill towns in first big nor'easter of the season

Rune Richards takes a bike ride in heavy snowfall

Rune Richards takes a bike ride in heavy snowfall on North Street. 

 BEN GARVER — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — While much of Berkshire County saw smaller snow totals than expected after a multi-day storm blew through the region, thick, heavy snow made itself felt in a series of road closures and power outages in the county.

In Becket and Otis local police departments reported road closures Friday from wires and trees downed by the heavy fluff.

As of Saturday afternoon nearly 700 customers were without power in Berkshire County according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s power outage map. Hardest hit was Becket, where 234 customers — roughly 12 percent of the total customer base — were still without power Saturday around 2 p.m.

“This storm was what we call elevation dependent, which basically means the higher you went up in elevation, the greater the snowfall totals were,” Ingrid Amberger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albany, said.

“The one thing that was consistent with the storm, regardless of where you were, is it was a heavier, wetter snow — so it just made it more difficult for removal,” she added.

Last weekend's snow storm took the Pittsfield Highway Department by surprise. But highway crews say they are ready for this nor'easter

The National Weather Service in Albany reports that snow totals spanned 1.5 inches in Great Barrington to 18.8 inches in Savoy.

In Pittsfield, where the local Highway Department was preparing for somewhere between eight and 16 inches, local snow counts totaled three inches.

Across the county, cities prepared for the worst — issuing snow emergencies, loading up plows, canceling school, shifting local transit schedules and postponing holiday celebrations.

While Thursday rain mixes had residents across much of the county calling the first major nor’easter of the season a dud, the storm may end up being a dress rehearsal for some holiday weather headed to Berkshire County.

Was Friday's winter storm that hit the Berkshires a bust? Looks that way, but forecasters hang tough

“There’s signs that there’s going to be a storm that is going to impact the region but the details are really uncertain right now,” Amberger said. “We could end up — if it’s colder — with quite a bit of snow, but there’s a chance that the way the system evolves and comes into the area, that parts of the area could end up getting rain.”

Amberger said that regardless if it’s rain or snow that materializes over the area, “it’s not going to be great for travel and everything leading up to the holiday weekend.”

Local snow totals

All snow totals reported to the National Weather Service in Albany and viewable here.

Sandisfield: 6.7 inches

Otis: 4.5 inches

Great Barrington: 1.5 inches

Becket: 6 inches

Pittsfield: 3 inches

Dalton: 8 inches

Cheshire: 4.7 inches

Savoy: 18.8 inches

Florida: 18 inches

Clarksburg: 6 inches

Williamstown: 2.1 inches

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

