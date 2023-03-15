Here's the power outage situation as of Wednesday afternoon in Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD — Power outages were still widespread in the Berkshires as of noon Wednesday, following a nor’easter that dumped wet, heavy snow, toppling trees into power lines.

But by 1 p.m., power was restored to customers in some communities, according to a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map of power outages which updates every 15 minutes.

Otis had the most customers living without power as of noon, 1,197 customers, tallying at 57 percent of the town. By 1 p.m., that figure dropped to 198 customers, or just 9 percent of the town.

West Stockbridge had 719 customers without power, or 71 percent of the town’s customers, at noon. By 1 p.m., that figure had gone up by 1, bringing the number to 720.

At noon, with 317 customers without power, Savoy had the highest percentage of customers in the county, 74 percent. By 1 p.m., that figure remained unchanged.

At noon, Sandisfield had 430 customers without power, a total of 54 percent. By 1 p.m., that figure had dropped to 384 or 48 percent.

Still, virtually every town in Berkshire County logged power outages as of 1 p.m.

In Pittsfield the number was 278 customers, or 1 percent of the total.

There was no information on the map for New Marlborough.