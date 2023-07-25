The Berkshires is poised for the summer's first string of hazy, hot and humid days

Despite frequent rain and thunderstorms, every other day on average, Berkshire County has been spared the effects of heat domes that have been broiling the Southwest, California, Midwest and Florida in recent weeks.
No 90-degree days here since June 2, but later this week, look out for a quick hit of the three H’s — haze, heat and humidity. The hot spell will build up day by day starting Wednesday, peaking on Friday before a cooler air mass brings welcome relief, and lower humidity, over the weekend, especially Sunday.
After a rain-free, but warm and muggy day on Wednesday, more showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thursday and Friday, with hot and humid conditions in place, according to the Berkshire County forecast from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
There’s a slight risk that the Thursday storms could be severe, with possible damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours.
On Thursday and Friday, the heat index — combining the effects of hot temperatures and tropical humidity — could reach the mid-90s in lower-lying Berkshire valleys.
The outbreak of sizzling heat may jolt some residents later this week, especially with extremely high humidity on Thursday. Thunderstorms may bring brief relief before a more prolonged cool-down arrives for the second half of the weekend thanks to a cold front expected to slice through the region on Saturday.
For Sunday and Monday, a dramatically different air mass will spread much cooler, drier conditions into the Berkshires.
Based on historical averages dating back to 1939 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, the hottest two weeks of the year end on Wednesday, as 80-degree highs and 59-degree lows begin a very low descent as sunlight decreases by a minute or two each day.
Nationally, at least 45 states and more than 100 million Americans will experience high temperatures of 90 degrees or higher at some point this week, AccuWeather.com reported. "For people in much of the Northeast, later this week will bring the hottest weather of the summer so far," meteorologist Bernie Rayno pointed out in an online post.
New York City will reach or exceed 93 on Friday — its highest temperature of the year so far — and may hit 92 on Thursday and Saturday, which would make it the first official three-day heat wave of the year in the baked Big Apple.
Boston will likely match its season high of 91 on Friday. Since high temperatures are likely to peak in the 80s Wednesday and Saturday, an official heat wave is not likely.
Early next week, a southward shift in the jet stream will allow cooler air to flow out of Canada into the Northeast. However, AccuWeather cautioned, there may be a return of poor air quality because of smoke from wildfires in western Canada.
The Climate Prediction Center's outlook for the first week of August indicates below normal temperatures with above-average rainfall.
Five-day forecast. . .
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 86. Mostly cloudy at night, mid-60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, mid-80s, 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms; mostly cloudy after dark, more thunderstorms expected, near 65.
Friday: Mostly sunny, near 90; partly cloudy overnight, around 70.
Saturday: Partly sunny, mid-80s, 50 percent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms; partly cloudy at night, low 55-60.
Sunday: Sunny, around 75; clear at night, 50-55.
Source: National Weather Service