High-wind alerts posted for Berkshires

A fierce windstorm is expected to batter the Berkshires on Saturday night, threatening to bring down tree limbs, branches and possibly power lines.
That’s the alert from the National Weather Service in Albany, which posted a wind advisory for all of western New England and eastern New York from 5 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.
The strongest gale-force winds, which could gust as high as 55 mph, are expected in Berkshire County between 8 and 11 p.m., according to government forecaster Thomas Wasula.
But powerful winds are expected to persist through the night and into Sunday.
Highly unseasonable thunderstorms are also possible, Wasula added in his analysis of a storm system approaching from the Great Lakes after gaining strength in the Mississippi Valley.
The storminess will be a repeat performance of a recent pattern caused by the advance of cold Canadian air clashing with warm air masses pumping extremely mild temperatures for mid-December into the Northeast.
Saturday’s highs in the Berkshires were expected to approach 60, far above the seasonal daytime high average in the mid-30s.
The wind advisory states that “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large tree limbs and isolated trees could be blown down and power outages may result.”
Motorists were urged to use extra caution, especially if they are in high-profile vehicles.
The cold front punching the storm system through the region will be driven by a line of showers and potential thunderstorms after sunset Saturday, Wasula stated.
The temperature contrast between the mild air in place and the intrusion of colder air is especially dramatic, he noted, contributing to the high winds expected through the region.
“We are expecting the pre-frontal winds to ramp up, and once the front sweeps through, a strong cold temperature drop,” he predicted in an online post.
Temperatures will tumble into the 20s to low and mid 30s, with winds subsiding somewhat after sunrise on Sunday.
“Some downed large tree limbs, trees and power lines are possible,” Wasula cautioned. Winds will remain brisk on Sunday as skies clear.
Tranquil weather with partly cloudy skies and temperatures returning to above normal are expected Monday through Wednesday.