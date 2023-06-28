When will the rain stop in the Berkshires? Don't put your umbrella away just yet ...

From dry spell to monsoon-like tropical rainfall: Berkshire County has seen it all this month, and the recent, near-daily deluge accompanied by steamy tropical humidity isn’t over yet.
Close to 4 inches of rain have filled the “rain barrel” at Pittsfield Municipal Airport since June 23, not counting another 2 inches predicted by AccuWeather.com through this Saturday.
North County’s total is somewhat lower — just over 3 inches at Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams over the past five days.
Fortunately, flooding has been limited to typical poor-drainage urban areas, according to forecaster Christina Speciale at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
That’s because of below-normal rainfall for five weeks from May to early June, making it easier for soil and streams to absorb downpours from scattered but intense thundershowers. As of last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor listed Berkshire County in its abnormally dry category.
Through midday Wednesday, total rainfall at the Pittsfield airport for June was measured at 6.2 inches, compared to the historical average of just over 4 inches. More light to moderate rain was falling in parts of the county Wednesday afternoon.
With the prolonged Independence Day holiday break approaching, the forecast is somewhat discouraging, despite an expected two-day respite from the rain on Thursday and Friday.
Rain chances are 60 to 70 percent Saturday through Monday, though the official holiday on July 4 looks better with less than a 50-50 chance of any showers, according to the extended outlook from the government forecasters.
Meanwhile, a plume of smoky haze from more than 200 out-of-control wildfires in Quebec was moving across upstate New York on Wednesday. The Environmental Protection Agency's airnow.gov website was forecasting an air quality index of 100 for Pittsfield on Thursday. That's the top end of the moderate category, bordering on unhealthy air for sensitive groups such as people with asthma, as well as children, teens and seniors.
Day by Day ...
Thursday: Partly sunny, near 80, only a 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear at night, low around 60.
Friday: Mostly sunny, 80-85; partly cloudy overnight, low near 60.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely in the afternoon and at night, 60 percent chance. High near 80, low in the mid-60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 70 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm, high 75-80, low near 65.
Monday: Partly cloudy, 50-50 chance of showers, around 80, dropping to 60-65 at night.
Tuesday (July 4): Mostly sunny, near 85, 40 percent chance of showers.
Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.