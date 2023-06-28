When will the rain stop in the Berkshires? Don't put your umbrella away just yet ...

Day by Day . . .

Thursday: Partly sunny, near 80, only a 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear at night, low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, 80-85; partly cloudy overnight, low near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely in the afternoon and at night, 60 percent chance. High near 80, low in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 70 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm, high 75-80, low near 65.

Monday: Partly cloudy, 50-50 chance of showers, around 80, dropping to 60-65 at night.

Tuesday (July 4): Mostly sunny, near 85, 40 percent chance of showers.

Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.