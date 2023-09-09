The heat is off, finally, but rain and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the weekend and most of next week.
Sunday’s 47th annual Josh Billings RunAground triathlon is a rain-or-shine annual event, except in the case of thunderstorms.
The hot spell during the first week of September was formidable, especially after August, which saw only two 80-degree highs all month in the Berkshires.
Thursday’s high of 89 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport tied the record set in 1945. At Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams, the high reached 92.
Evening thunderstorms, some severe, marked the gradual advance of cooler Canadian air Thursday night.
But that cold front stalled over our region and before it moves on, there’s a daily chance of rainfall for the next five days, at least. Thunderstorms could drench the area with heavy rainfall at times, especially this weekend.
Temperatures should be closer to normal as mid-September approaches, but still slightly above the average range of low 50s at night and low 70s during the day. It will also remain humid, but far less so than the oppressive tropical air this past week.
There may be a few breaks of sunshine on Tuesday as the stalled cold front finally heads east, but a wet weather system from the Great Lakes is expected to produce widespread rain on Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
Hurricane Lee, an especially powerful storm with winds at or above 155 mph, continues to churn slowly west-northwestward, well north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend and early next week.
It was in the Category 4 range on the five-point intensity scale on Friday afternoon, but could regain strength.
The Friday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center notes that “it is way too soon to know what level of impacts, if any, Lee might have along the U.S. East Coast, Atlantic Canada, or Bermuda late next week.”
But AccuWeather.com forecasters warn that the threat of direct impacts on the New England coast is increasing, and much of the East Coast will experience heavy seas and dangerous surf beginning Sunday. Before next weekend, the likely path of the hurricane should be clear.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for Sept. 15-21 indicates near normal temperatures with rainfall slightly above normal.
Day by Day ...
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80. Showers likely and a thunderstorm possible at night, low around 65.
Sunday: An 80 percent chance of showers and a possibly a thunderstorm, mid-70s, light wind, dropping to 60 to 65 at night.
Monday: Showers likely, with afternoon thunderstorms possible, a 70 percent chance of rain, high near 75; mostly cloudy overnight, a 40 percent chance of showers, low in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, around 75, a 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. Cloudy with a 50-50 chance of nighttime showers, low around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, high around 70, low near 60.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, a 40 percent chance of showers, near 70, down to upper 50s at night.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible, high near 65, low 50-55.
Saturday (Sept. 16): Some sun, high in the upper 60s.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com