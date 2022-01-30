How do you spell relief from winter's icy grip? N-o-t y-e-t

If you’re looking forward to February, that must mean January 2022 has been one of the most unendurable cold months in recent, actually not so recent, memory. That’s what many Berkshirians are saying, even those who claim a love of New England winters as a point of pride. “We’re made of sturdy stuff around here,” as I’ve heard natives and longtime residents declare.
So, let’s go to the record books. We’ve had five pre-dawn lows below zero in January, with 12 below on Jan. 22 as the lowest of the low. Eighteen of the 30 days so far have been below normal, 9 of them by double digits. Jan. 15 was the coldest overall, with a pre-dawn minus 7 and a “high” of only plus 3.
But, as the National Weather Service’s 82-year database at Pittsfield Municipal Airport shows, no low-temperature records were set this month. However, it has been the coldest January since 1994, when there were five lows well under minus 10, including the “all-time” coldest day, minus 26 on Jan. 27 of that year.
Our total snowfall of 17 inches is average for January, but there were no blockbusters. It snowed on 7 days and light to moderate amounts, with Jan. 17 hitting the “jackpot” of nearly 7 inches and this past Saturday in second place.
Even though winds were fierce (a top gust of 40 mph at the Pittsfield Airport and 44 mph reported by an observer in Adams) and the snow was steady for a few hours, the grand total was a manageable range of 2 to 5.7 inches (Sandisfield and Lenox), with 4 inches in Pittsfield and slightly more in North Adams.
Our neighbors to the east took the full fury of the nor’easter that was churning over the Gulf of Maine Sunday, headed for Nova Scotia. Sharon, southwest of Boston, had 30 inches on the ground, the deepest in the state, with Boston at 23.6. That ties the mark for the most snow there in a single day, though the modern record for a multi-day storm there was 27.6 inches in 2003.
More than 100,000 customers lost power on Saturday, including many on the Cape, where top winds of 83 mph were reported in Truro, just south of Provincetown.
Coastal towns flooded, with wind and waves battering North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding streets with a slurry of frigid water, according to amateur video. Other clips showed a street underwater on Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth.
Parts of nine states were under blizzard warnings at some point in addition to Massachusetts: Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday’s storm met those criteria.
Climate change, particularly the warming ocean, probably influenced the strength of the storm, atmospheric researchers said.
THIS WEEK
Looking ahead, we’ll emerge from our deep freeze on Tuesday as highs reach seasonable levels in the low 30s. By Wednesday and Thursday, look for highs nearing 45.
But it’s only February, so those relatively mild days will be just a tease, and a very brief one at that. There’s a storm brewing for Thursday and Friday, and “all precipitation types will be on the table with this event,” as National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Rathbun pointed out in an online post.
The problem will be a stalled boundary between another shot of polar air to our north and milder temperatures to our south. That atmospheric standoff will be right over our region.
The result: Rain, sleet and snow, moderate to potentially heavy. How much rain or frozen precipitation we get will depend on the exact position of that boundary.
A rain or rain-snow mix is likely Wednesday night into Thursday, with snow, ice and rain all taking their turns later Thursday into Friday, and plenty of it. Temperatures will be dropping to far below freezing on Friday and Saturday.
The extended forecast for Feb. 6-12 projects temperatures remaining below normal, and precipitation totals near normal.
So, as the Old English proverb counsels us, “all things come to those who wait.” The vernal equinox, the first day of spring by the calendar, is 49 days away.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Florida shared some cold-weather pain on Sunday, with lows of 37 in Fort Myers and 42 in Miami. But the shot of chilly air will retreat quickly, with highs back up in the 60s and 70s from north to south during the week ahead, along with plenty of sunshine statewide.
There’s also a warmup for the nation’s midsection, starting Monday, but heavy rain is forecast in much of Texas while the Northern Rockies and Cascades get another heavy snowfall.
The midweek storm will be fueled by an atmospheric stream of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in widespread moderate to heavy precipitation from the southern Plains into the Northeast Wednesday and Thursday. The best chance for heavy rainfall extends from the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley into parts of the lower Ohio/Tennessee Valleys to the Appalachians and the East. The overall pattern would certainly support at least locally excessive rainfall and flash flooding, but the exact locations remain quite uncertain.
The significant wintry storm will slam the Midwest and lower Great Lakes by Thursday before heading toward the interior Northeast.
Exact amounts of any wintry precipitation remain in flux at this point and highly dependent on the lower-confidence details of low-pressure system energy, temperature boundaries and timing of colder temperatures.
But, before the storm, let’s welcome two days of above-average temperatures as a brief respite from the harsh winter the Northeast is enduring.
The past week underscores how meteorology is a fascinating but imperfect science. Although I wrote in this space last Monday that, “Something’s coming, maybe, for next weekend if a storm develops…” the National Weather Service’s prediction at that time was that Saturday would be “mostly cloudy, mid-20s.”
On to February.