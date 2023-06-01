How hot will it get in Berkshire County? It could be record-tying for these first few days of June

Berkshire County and most of the Northeast is facing potential record-tying heat for the first days of June, as late-afternoon highs Thursday are expected to approach the historical high of 89 for June 1 set in 1999.

But it will be dry heat, National Weather Service forecasters pointed out, since humidity will be increasing but not oppressive, said Neil Stuart, a lead meteorologist for the government agency in Albany, N.Y.

Normal temperatures for early June in the Berkshires range from 50 to 70, according to the National Weather Service's records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

A pattern more typical of the middle of summer — minus the high humidity — has set up across the Northeast with many interior locations approaching the 90-degree mark, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. Intense June sunshine will be able to squeeze every degree out of the atmosphere, and it won’t have competition from high humidity levels or wet soil, he noted.

"Many areas in this region have been abnormally dry during May, which has depleted the moisture in the top layers of the soil," Anderson explained. "With little moisture in the ground, the sun's energy can go more directly to heating the air instead of evaporating water, which leads to higher temperatures."

Concerns are mounting over the prolonged dry spell that began last month. Total rainfall recorded at the Pittsfield airport was only 2.2 inches, less than 60 percent of the long-term average for May.

The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report has now placed Berkshire County in the abnormally dry category, along with large areas of the Northeast.

A soaking rainfall or two would be needed to avoid the onset of a moderate drought.

While occasional showers are possible beginning late Friday, along with a dramatic cool-down for the next five days, it may not be enough to ease what the Drought Monitor described as “low streamflow, with soils drying, along with very low precipitation for May.”

A cool air mass from southern Canada is expected to reach western Massachusetts by late Friday after another hot afternoon, with a 60 percent chance of scattered showers and possible non-severe thunderstorms after dark.

Seasonable temperatures are expected for the weekend into early next week, with some additional showers possible at times. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should hold in the 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s to low-50s.

Early next week, some sunshine is expected along with a 40 to 50 percent chance of passing shower, though daytime temperatures will rise closer to 70.

AccuWeather's long-range meteorologists expects some beneficial rain to return to the region, but not until the middle and latter part of June.

Five-Day Forecast ...

Thursday: Sunny, mid- to upper-80s. Clear overnight, low around 55.

Friday: Increasing clouds, 40 percent chance of scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms, high 85-90. Showers more likely at night, low in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, high near 60. Nighttime shower possible, low in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, 50-50 chance of showers, high 60-65. Mostly cloudy after dark, 40 percent chance of showers, low around 45.

Monday: Partly sunny, 40 percent chance of showers, high in the mid-60s.

Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.