This was the heaviest snowstorm the Berkshires has seen in 12 years. Here's how much snow each town got (copy)

The big cleanup began Wednesday morning. The massive snowfall — caused by a nor’easter spinning off the Massachusetts coast — finally ended and clouds began to part, revealing sunshine and blue skies in parts of the Berkshires.
Road crews were out in force, piling snow into huge white mountains as traffic remained sparse in many areas. Much of the Northeast was in dig-out mode Wednesday.
Storm totals compiled by the National Weather Service ranged from 32 inches in Windsor — the highest recorded in the Berkshires — to 23 inches in Pittsfield, 20 in Adams and 11 in North Adams.
Anecdotally, some hilltown residents told The Eagle the snow piled up to 3 feet or more. Lower-elevation South County towns were spared the double-digit totals.
Nearly all schools were closed for a second day countywide.
It was the heaviest two-day snowfall in the county since the pre-Halloween surprise of Oct. 29-30, 2011, that dumped 18 inches on Pittsfield, nearly 2 feet on several other towns, and a jackpot of 32 inches in Peru.
Power outages
Fortunately, the high winds predicted by forecasters spared the county from widespread power failures as the heavy wet snow clung to tree branches. Still, many trees and some power lines came down during the height of the storm, causing blackouts of as much as 15 hours in some areas.
As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Eversource reported 578 of its 42,413 customers in Berkshire County were still awaiting power restoration. Towns with scattered blackouts included Becket, Cheshire, Dalton, Lanesborough, Lee, Otis, Peru, Sandisfield, Windsor and Pittsfield.
National Grid had 2,012 of its 35,128 customers still offline in North Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lenox, Alford, Egremont, Monterey, Sheffield and New Marlborough, according to PowerOutage.us.
Adams police wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that power to Meadow Street, Haggerty Street and Meadow Lane may not be restored until Thursday evening.
“There is a possibility of it being restored prior to this, but please check on your neighbors,” the department wrote.
The town of Becket, which was also saw widespread outages due to the storm, has declared a state of emergency, according to Town Administrator Katherine Warden.
“We were experiencing high winds, heavy snowfall, and more than 90 percent of town had lost power,” Warden said. “So for the welfare of everyone, I declared a state of emergency.”
As part of her declaration, Warden did not seek state funding at the time. But the town is keeping track of its expenses during the storm and recovery so that if funds do become available, officials will be ready to submit an application.
The Berkshires was among the hardest hit areas across the region, but higher snow totals were reported in other parts of the Northeast.
Some of the highest snow totals reported were 35 inches in Peterborough, N.H., and in Ashby, about 15 miles away, the National Weather Service said.
“It just snowed, and snowed, and snowed,” said Geoff Settles, a supervisor at a manufacturer who lives in Peterborough. “My wife and I were helping some of the neighbors dig out. Literally, we had to shovel five and six different times just to keep it from being basically up to our chest.”
Settles, who grew up in Leominster, Mass., remembered blizzards there in the late 1970s. “I would say this is the most snow I’ve seen all my life,” he said Wednesday.
At least 2 feet of snow fell in parts of northern New York and the Catskill Mountains, with Indian Lake in New York’s Adirondack Mountains recording 31 inches.
There were concerns about roofs weighed down by the snow. An inflatable sports arena dome collapsed in Goffstown, N.H., which received about 15 inches of snow. It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was inside at the time or if there were any injuries.
Several cows were killed when a barn collapsed at a dairy farm in Dracut. The owners of Shaw Farm said in a statement Tuesday that they “experienced one of life’s unexpected challenges,” adding that no staff members were hurt.
During the worst of the storm Tuesday, about 2,100 flights traveling to, from or within the U.S. were canceled, with Boston and New York City area airports seeing the highest number of scrubbed flights, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
Still, some were able to find a bright side to all the snow.
On Wednesday. a parking lot in the Sterling Valley section of Stowe, Vt., was filled with vehicles of people enjoying the area known for its network of backcountry ski trails.
Amherst College students Allison Lounsbury and Dan Dachille, both originally from New Jersey, made it to Vermont on Tuesday for spring break during the storm and were enjoying the winter weather Wednesday getting cross-country ski lessons from John Beattie of Umiak Outdoors.
The three of them were enjoying the deep snow.
“People need to remember, winter can be fun,” Beattie said before leading the two students into the snow.
Back in Pittsfield, Michael Garvey was using his snowblower to clear his sidewalk and help a neighbor dig out his driveway on Wednesday morning.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve seen some snowstorms in April, so it doesn’t surprise me at all,” the 71-year-old retired Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office worker said. “We got teased a couple of weeks ago when the temperature was in the 50’s, but back to winter.”
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Eagle staff writers Sten Spinella, Scott Stafford and Meg Britton-Mehlisch contributed to this report.