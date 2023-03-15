This was the heaviest snowstorm the Berkshires has seen in 12 years. Here's how much snow each town got

The big cleanup began Wednesday morning. The massive snowfall — caused by a Nor’easter spinning off the Massachusetts coast — finally ended and clouds began to part, revealing sunshine and blue skies in parts of the Berkshires.

Road crews were out in force, piling snow into huge white mountains as traffic remained sparse in many areas. Much of the Northeast was in dig-out mode Wednesday.

Storm totals compiled by the National Weather Service ranged from 31 inches in Windsor — the highest recorded in the Berkshires — to 23 inches in Pittsfield, 20 in Adams and 11 in North Adams. Lower-elevation South County towns were spared the double-digit totals.

Nearly all schools were closed for a second day countywide.

It was the heaviest two-day snowfall in the county since the pre-Halloween surprise of Oct. 29-30, 2011, that dumped 18 inches on Pittsfield, nearly two feet on several other towns, and a jackpot of 32 inches in Peru.

Fortunately, the high winds predicted by forecasters spared the county from widespread power failures as the heavy wet snow clung to tree branches. Still, many trees and some power lines came down during the height of the storm, causing blackouts of as much as 15 hours in some areas.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Eversource reported 2,095 of its 42,413 customers in Berkshire County were still awaiting power restoration. Towns with scattered blackouts included Becket, Dalton, Lanesborough, Richmond, Washington, Windsor and Pittsfield.

National Grid had 3,985 of its 35,128 customers still offline in North Adams, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lenox, Alford, Monterey and New Marlborough, according to PowerOutage.us.

A dry, mild day is forecast for Thursday, with rain showers Friday into Saturday. Gradual melting of the snowpack is expected with daytime highs only in the 40s, according to the National Weather Service. No flooding issues are anticipated currently, but forecasters will be monitoring river and stream levels.

Snow totals for Berkshire County

Windsor: 31 inches

Hancock: 27.0

Dalton: 26.7

Becket: 26.0

Otis: 24.0

Clarksburg: 23.0

Sandisfield: 23.1

Pittsfield: 23.0

Mount Washington: 22.0

Lenox: 20.5

Adams: 20.0

New Ashford: 19.0

Lanesborough: 16.0

Stockbridge: 14.0

Cheshire: 13.0

Williamstown: 13.0

North Adams: 11.0

Great Barrington: 9.0

Sheffield: 7.0

Source: National Weather Service spotters and observers.