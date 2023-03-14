How much snow do we have so far? One Berkshire hilltown has more than 2 feet on the ground

With heavy snow
continuing to fall in parts of Berkshire County, a weather observer in Windsor reported 25 inches on the ground by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Other totals compiled by
the National Weather Service varied widely, but countywide averages should top out at 12 inches or more by the time the snow begins tapering off Tuesday afternoon.
Here are preliminary totals as of mid-morning:
Windsor: 25 inches
Sandisfield: 15.6
Pittsfield: 11.5
Lenox: 11.0
Cheshire: 8.0
Adams: 6.5
Williamstown: 5.0
Sheffield: 6.0
Close
police car blocking traffic during snowstorm
Police block traffic at the intersection of Route 20 and Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield on Tuesday during the nor’easter that hit the region, taking down many trees and power lines and causing widespread power outages.
snowy trees bending power lines
Snow-laden and fallen trees put heavy pressure on power lines throughout the Berkshires during Tuesday’s nor’easter, causing widespread power outages.
cars drive around pickup truck pulling truck out of snow
Cars and trucks drive tightly around a pickup truck as it attempts to pull another truck from the snowy embankment on Tamarack Rd. in Pittsfield during Tuesday’s nor’easter.
Tree down on house
A tree fell on a house on Williams Street in Pittsfield.
line trucks driving on snowy road
Teams of line crews are seen around the Berkshires, at the ready to attend to the many downed power lines and trees during Tuesday’s nor’easter, which caused widespread damage and power outages.
Tree in front of house
A tree was knocked down in front of a house on Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield.
Man holding large pole up tree
A contractor for Eversource uses a fiberglass pole to replace a fuse that broke on Holmes Road in Pittsfield. This fuse knocked out power to 40 homes in the area.
Man crosses street with umbrella in heavy snow
Pittsfield City Hall officials asked residents to stay home except for emergencies or other “essential travel.”
Workers shovel, plow snowy street
In Pittsfield, plows made at least one pass on main roads and some side streets early Tuesday morning as residents woke up to more than 6 inches of snow.
Jim Cantore in Lenox next to camera
Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was spotted filming in Lenox on Tuesday morning.
Jim Cantore in front of camera holding snow
Jim Cantore, known for his animated weather reports across the country, tweeted scenes from Stockbridge early Tuesday morning.
Police car parked in snowy street
Police direct traffic on West Street on Tuesday as motorists try to drive through the snow
police officer talking to truck driver
Pittsfield police stopped traffic on West Street to help a truck driver who could not make it up the hill to Park Square.
snowy scene of houses and trees
A thick blanket of snow covers Jubilee Hill in Pittsfield.
Berkshire County residents woke up to more than 6 inches of snow with thousands without power Tuesday, March 14.
woman walking dogs in snow
Mindy Alston walks her dogs at The First Street Common in Pittsfield during heavy snowfall on Tuesday.
Pittsfield police stopped traffic Tuesday morning on West Street in Pittsfield to help a truck that was stuck trying to get up the hill to Park Square.
Jim Cantore reporting for tv in snow
Meteorologist Jim Cantore and his crew broadcast live for The Weather Channel across from the Lenox Town Hall as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
camera crew shoots jim cantore weather report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore and his crew broadcast live for The Weather Channel across from the Lenox Town Hall as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
truck driving in snowy weather
A few brave drivers navigate the roads in Great Barrington as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
tree fallen across road on power lines
A fallen tree on Bears Den Rd. in Sheffield took down power lines, causing police to close the road to traffic.
tree fallen on power lines blocking road
A fallen tree on Bears Den Rd. in Sheffield took down power lines, causing police to close the road to traffic.
sheffield police car blocking snowy road
Sheffield Police block the entrance to Bears Den Rd. after a tree fell across the street, taking down power lines with it.
Kevin Bousquet scrapes snow off roof
Kevin Bousquet scrapes off heavy snow to relieve the weight on his roof on Berkshire School Road in Sheffield during the nor’easter that hit the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
woman uses broom to clear snow from tree
A woman knocks heavy snow from the dogwood trees in her front yard on Berkshire School Rd. in Sheffield as a nor’easter hit the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
cars drive around fallen tree during snowstorm
Cars drive around a fallen tree on Dan Fox Drive in Pittsfield during Tuesday’s nor’easter, which caused many downed trees and widespread power outages.
snowing in dark downtown lenox
Heavy snow falls in downtown Lenox Tuesday as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires.
plow and truck pass each other on snowy road
Plows and a few brave drivers navigate the roads in Great Barrington as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.
snowy trees bending power lines
Snow-laden and fallen trees put heavy pressure on power lines throughout the Berkshires during Tuesday’s nor’easter, causing widespread power outages.
Michael Smith walking dogs in snow
Michael Smith walks his dogs Jagger and Saba along West St. in Great Barrington on Tuesday morning during the nor’easter that hit the region.
The Berkshires see signficant snow during a nor'easter storm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
© The Berkshire Eagle
Clarence Fanto can be reached at
cfanto@yahoo.com.