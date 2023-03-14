<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
How much snow do we have so far? One Berkshire hilltown has more than 2 feet on the ground

plow and truck pass each other on snowy road

Plows and a few brave drivers navigate the roads in Great Barrington as the forecasted nor’easter hits the Berkshires early Tuesday morning.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

With heavy snow continuing to fall in parts of Berkshire County, a weather observer in Windsor reported 25 inches on the ground by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Other totals compiled by the National Weather Service varied widely, but countywide averages should top out at 12 inches or more by the time the snow begins tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Here are preliminary totals as of mid-morning:

Windsor: 25 inches

Sandisfield: 15.6

Pittsfield: 11.5

Lenox: 11.0

Cheshire: 8.0

Adams: 6.5

Williamstown: 5.0

Sheffield: 6.0

Here's what this snowstorm looks like in the Berkshires

police car blocking traffic during snowstorm
snowy trees bending power lines
cars drive around pickup truck pulling truck out of snow
Tree down on house
line trucks driving on snowy road

Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com.

