How much snow do we have so far? One Berkshire hilltown has more than 2 feet on the ground

With heavy snow continuing to fall in parts of Berkshire County, a weather observer in Windsor reported 25 inches on the ground by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Other totals compiled by the National Weather Service varied widely, but countywide averages should top out at 12 inches or more by the time the snow begins tapering off Tuesday afternoon.

Here are preliminary totals as of mid-morning:

Windsor: 25 inches

Sandisfield: 15.6

Pittsfield: 11.5

Lenox: 11.0

Cheshire: 8.0

Adams: 6.5

Williamstown: 5.0

Sheffield: 6.0